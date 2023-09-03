Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena celebrated their daughter Tara’s sixth birthday with a family picture on Instagram.

The couple have been married since 2014 and have two children together: a son named Stefan, who was born in 2014, and a daughter named Tara, who was born in 2017.

Jelena posted the picture of her family on Instagram on Sunday, September 3. In the picture, the couple can be seen running after kids on a lush green field with balloons in their hands.

"Tara’s 6th Birthday 🎉🥰❤️🎂💐🍰 @djokernole," Jelena Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

The World No. 2 faced compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open and had to come back from two sets down to win in five sets. It was his 38th five-set victory in his career.

The Serb had an easier time in the first two rounds against Alexandre Muller and Bernabe Zapata Miralles, whom he beat in straight sets.

The 36-year-old is aiming for his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, which would tie him with Margaret Court for the most in history.

Novak Djokovic will face Croatian star Borna Gojo in the US Open 4R

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will face Croatian star Borna Gojo in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Monday, September 4.

The Serbian star has faced some tough challenges in the US Open. He had to overcome a two-set deficit against Laslo Djere in the third round, winning 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Gojo, on the other hand, has been the surprise package of the tournament. The 25-year-old, who is ranked 105th in the world, has won five matches in a row, including a straight-sets victory over Jiri Vesely in the third round, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. The Croat is playing in his first US Open main draw.

The two players have never met before on the ATP Tour, and their styles are quite different. Djokovic is known for his exceptional defense, consistency, and mental strength. Gojo is a powerful hitter who relies on his big serve and forehand.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will be the clear favorite, as he has much more experience and success at this level. However, Gojo will have nothing to lose and will try to cause an upset.

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face either Taylor Fritz or Dominic Stricker.

