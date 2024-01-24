Novak Djokovic secures World No. 1 spot post-Australian Open following Carlos Alcaraz's QF exit

Novak Djokovic further tightened his grip on the World No. 1 position on Wednesday (January 24) following Carlos Alcaraz's quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic is currently the overwhelming favorite to win a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne. Although the Serb endured a tough start to his campaign, he has shown mental fortitude and played with conviction. The 36-year-old's gutsy quarterfinal victory over Taylor Fritz, in particular, dispelled any doubts about him being out of his element Down Under.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, got off the blocks well enough at the Australian Open, dropping only one set en route to the last eight. The 20-year-old, however, was not prepared for the sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev's inspired tennis on Wednesday, losing to the German in four tough sets.

With his loss, Carlos Alcaraz lost the chance to end the fortnight as the top-ranked ATP player. The Spaniard currently stands at 8,855 ranking points and could've snatched the World No. 1 position from Novak Djokovic if he had lifted the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

For those unaware, Alcaraz had no points to defend in Melbourne, as he missed last year's Happy Slam due to a right leg injury. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, dropped 2,000 of his 11,055 ATP ranking points as the defending champion before this week, but that isn't a concern for him anymore as his younger rival only gained 400 new points from his quarterfinal appearance.

Thus, the Serb is guaranteed to rule the top of the rankings till February 19, bringing his weeks at No. 1 tally to 412 weeks. The 20-year-old Spaniard, meanwhile, is defending a truckload of ATP points in the post-Australian Open swing, which means that he is likely not snatching the top spot from the 24-time Major winner anytime soon.

Novak Djokovic to face Jannik Sinner for a place in the final of Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic will take on familiar foe Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semifinal clash at the Australian Open on Friday (January 26). The two players have met six times on the ATP Tour so far, with the Serb edging their rivalry by a margin of 4-2.

Having said that, Sinner can take respite in his record against his older opponent over the last two months. The Italian has defeated the 24-time Major winner in two of their last three matches, beating him in three sets at the Davis Cup semifinal and their round-robin match at the ATP Finals.

Djokovic, however, beat the 22-year-old in the championship match in Turin, attesting to his ability to win matches that truly matter. Moreover, the Serb got the better of the Italian at 2023 Wimbledon, beating him 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in the semifinals.

