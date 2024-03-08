Novak Djokovic shows his affection for wife Jelena by sending kisses following Indian Wells 2024 practice match with Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic took some time off his busy schedule to express his affection for his wife Jelena by sending her kisses amid his 2024 Indian Wells Masters campaign. The adorable moment was captured after the Serb had a practice match with World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Jelena is a Serbian humanitarian and businesswoman, who has been supporting her husband’s career since they started dating in 2005. They got married in 2014, shortly after the Serb won his second Wimbledon Championship title. The 37-year-old is also the mother of two children, Stefan and Tara, who often accompany their parents to the World No. 1's matches.

Jelena is currently the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, a charity that strives to achieve equal access to early childhood education for underprivileged children in Serbia.

The 36-year-old demonstrated his love for his wife in a cute video he shared on his Instagram story on Thursday, March 7. In the video, he can be seen kissing the phone camera while it is being recorded. The clip was accompanied by the 'Kiss Me' song by the rock band 'Sixpence None The Richer.'

"Kiss for my Jelena Djokovic 😘😇😉" the Serb wrote.

The Serb on Instagram

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is the most successful player in the history of the tournament, having won it in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016. The Serb is tied with Roger Federer for the most Indian Wells Masters titles, and he can break the tie if he wins it this year.

Novak Djokovic to face Aleksandar Vukic at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters 2R

Novak Djokovic at the 20th Annual Desert Smash hosted by Charlize Theron

Novak Djokovic will take on Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, March 9.

The Serb is the top seed and received a bye in the first round. He is coming off a semifinal loss at the Australian Open, against fourth-seeded and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in a four-set thriller.

Vukic, currently ranked No. 69 in the world, reached his first ATP tour final last year at the Atlanta Open, where he lost to top seed Taylor Fritz in three sets. The 27-year-old defeated Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in straight sets in the first round.

This will be the very first meeting between the two players on the ATP tour. The winner of this match will face either the lucky loser, Luca Nardi, or a yet-to-be-announced player in the third round.

