Ahead of his second-round clash at the 2023 Italian Open against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Novak Djokovic joked that he wishes his opponent the best, except for their clash on Friday, May 12.

The youngster from Argentina has been keeping a record of the difference in points between Djokovic and himself since he scored his first ATP point in 2016.

Etcheverry has posted updates on social media ever since he started playing on the tour. The World No. 1 will face off against 61st-ranked player in his opening match of the Italian Open after receiving a first-round bye.

While speaking to Tennis TV ahead of his 2023 Italian Open opener, Novak Djokovic said he had seen Etcheverry’s posts and that it was a “nice story.”

Djokovic also admitted that he hadn't gotten a chance to talk to the Argentine yet, neither had he watched him play much. However, he wished the youngster all the best, but joked that it was not for their match against each other.

“I saw that (the pictures). He has a chance to decrease the deficit tomorrow!” laughed Djokovic. “It’s a nice story,” he added.

“I didn’t have a chance to chat with him. I haven’t had the chance to watch him play that much. He’s a young player, new on the tour, and seems like a nice guy,” he said. “I wish him all the best - except for tomorrow night,” joked the 35-year-old.

April 2022: Etcheverry makes the Top 100 (7,706 points behind Djokovic)



May 2023: Etcheverry, ranked 61, faces Djokovic in Rome (5,939 points behind)



July 2016: Tomas Etcheverry wins his first ATP point (12,899 points behind No. 1 Djokovic)

April 2022: Etcheverry makes the Top 100 (7,706 points behind Djokovic)

May 2023: Etcheverry, ranked 61, faces Djokovic in Rome (5,939 points behind)

“I love playing in Rome,” says six-time champion Novak Djokovic

Six-time Italian Open Champion, Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will make his return to the ATP tour on Friday after a short break. He picked up an elbow injury during the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, which forced the 35-year-old to withdraw from the 2023 Madrid Masters.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is back in Rome and will be hoping to win his seventh Italian Open title.

“I love playing in Rome. Historically throughout my career, Rome has always been a very nice tournament for me, had plenty of success, won it many times,” said the Serb.

“Played also quite a few times in finals. My most successful clay court event and the biggest one coming into French Open. Hopefully it can serve, again, as a great, great springboard for me to what's coming up in Paris where I want to play my best,” he added.

Djokovic's last appearance on the tour came in April, where he lost to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open.

