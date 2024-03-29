Tennis fans shared their feelings after Novak Djokovic expressed his uncertainty over hiring a new coach following his split with Goran Ivanisevic.

A day after announcing that he and his longtime coach Ivanisevic had ended their partnership of almost five years, Djokovic further addressed the separation during a press conference in Belgrade. The Serb spoke fondly of his bond with the 2001 Wimbledon champion and assured that their split was amicable.

"Our separation has been as positive as a separation can be. We have come to a point where we’ve exhausted our cooperation after almost five years," he said as per Tennis Majors. "I will always remember that he was there for me as a person, as a human being."

Novak Djokovic, however, said that he was unclear of his next move.

"I still don’t have a clear idea who a new coach would be, or whether there will be one at all," he said.

Apart from Goran Ivanisevic, the World No. 1 collaborated with several other prominent figures such as Boris Becker, Andre Agassi, and longtime coach Marian Vajda over the years. He, however, indicated that he would now try to rely on himself.

"I’ve had coaches since I was a kid, now I am trying to feel by myself what I need, what I feel most comfortable with," he said.

The Serb’s remarks raised concerns among tennis fans, with several expressing their worry about his seeming “cluelessness.”

Journalist Ben Rothenberg, too, shared a similar view.

"Djokovic, usually so self-certain, sounds almost adrift here," he wrote on X.

Another fan opined that the 36-year-old should count on Carlos Gomez-Herrera, who is presently his assistant coach, hitting partner, and team manager.

"This is what I meant when I said Novak seems kinda clueless nowadays. Maybe he should just stick with Charlie Gomez, they vacation together and seem pretty tight. He's also not afraid to be vocal in his box, and Novak thrives off of team support when things are not going smoothly," the fan noted.

A few others backed Novak Djokovic's remarks.

"Does he need a coach though? I accept a player needs a team - for motivation, to act as a punchbag, to just be there. But….what can anyone really teach this guy now? Most players would want HIM as their coach!" one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic's decision to part ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic came days after his Indian Wells 2024 upset

Novak Djokovic pictured with Goran Ivanisevic at Indian Wells 2024

Goran Ivanisevic was last spotted in Novak Djokovic’s box at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Serb, a five-time champion, was the top seed at this year’s event.

Despite the odds being in his favor though, Djokovic failed to make his mark this time around. He was handed one of his worst career defeats by lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

On the whole, the World No. 1 hasn’t been in his best form in 2024. He came up short in his Australian Open title defense in the semifinals against eventual champion Jannik Sinner, and was crushed by Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the United Cup.

The Serb is currently placed 12th in the race to the ATP Finals, having collected a mere 910 points so far, with three losses and just eight wins to his name. He will look to turn the corner during the upcoming claycourt season, starting with the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

