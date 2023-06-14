Novak Djokovic vacations in Sao Miguel Island in Portugal to celebrate his 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has been seen taking a well-deserved vacation on the stunning Sao Miguel Island in Portugal to celebrate his incredible 23rd Grand Slam win.

Djokovic won the 2023 French Open final by defeating Casper Ruud in three hours and 13 minutes. He secured his 23rd major title in the process, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record for the most Grand Slams won by any man in the Open Era.

Apart from winning the French Open title, the Serb also returned to the top of the ATP rankings.

Following his victory at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena were spotted at a Portuguese airport en route to the stunning Sao Miguel Island.

The airport photo was shared on social media by tennis journalist, Jose Morgado.

"Exactly what I wanted at the beginning of the season" - Novak Djokovic glad to start the year with 2 Grand Slam wins out of 2

Men's French Open Winner Photocall

After securing the win against Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on what it truly meant to him to claim the title.

He expressed his immense pride and satisfaction in winning the French Open and revealed that at the start of the season, his primary objective was to clinch as many Grand Slams as possible.

With two out of two Grand Slams in his name (the Australian Open and the French Open), Djokovic couldn't be happier with his performance.

"Well I feel very proud, also tired. I need some recovery time. But it has been an amazing couple of weeks for me here in Paris, and also the first two Slams won this season," he said. "So it’s exactly what I wanted at the beginning of the season, to try to win as many Grand Slams as possible, and I've won two out of two, so the things cannot go better."

The Serb expressed his immense satisfaction with his title victory at Roland Garros, as the courts of Paris have always posed a significant challenge for him, making this win all the more gratifying.

Djokovic shared that he considers winning the French Open title to be a sweeter triumph than any of his other Grand Slam victories.

"Because Roland Garros, out of four Grand Slams, was always the most difficult for me to win. So that’s why it makes it even sweeter. Having history on the line in a match like that yesterday with all the people in the stands," he said.

Novak Djokovic has equaled Serena Williams' record for the most Grand Slam singles titles won in the Open Era - 23.

His 2023 French Open title win has put him in an elite group of players who have won all four Grand Slams at least three times.

