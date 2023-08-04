Novak Djokovic wishes 'legend' Tom Brady a happy 46th birthday

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic recently wished NFL legend Tom Brady on his birthday with a throwback picture from his historic triumph at the 2023 Roland Garros.

Djokovic and Brady have a lot in common, as they are both regarded as among the all-time greats in their respective sports. Djokovic, 36, has won more Grand Slam singles titles (male) than anyone else in history, surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 earlier this year.

Brady, who turned 46 on August 3, concluded his NFL career earlier this year. With a remarkable record of seven Super Bowl victories, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP accolades, Brady is acknowledged as the best quarterback in history. He stands as one of the most accomplished sports figures of all time.

Djokovic posted his birthday tribute to Brady on his Instagram story on Thursday, August 3. The Serb shared a picture of Brady during the final of the 2023 French Open, where he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to claim his third trophy on the Parisian clay.

“@tombrady Happy birthday legend,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic on Instagram

The picture Djokovic shared was taken after Djokovic prevailed 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 over the Norwegian, who had reached his third Grand Slam final but was no match for the Serb.

Djokovic became the first player to win each of the four Grand Slam tournaments at least three times in the Open era.

Brady also sent a heartfelt message to the Serbian tennis star following this achievement.

"Congratulations my friend @djokernole," Brady wrote on Instagram.

Tom Brady congratulates Novak Djokovic

"I speak with him frequently about training and recovery" - Novak Djokovic on his friendship with Tom Brady

Tom Brady (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)

Djokovic is friends with several famous sportspersons, including Brady. Speaking about his acquaintances, the Serbian tennis legend revealed the many iconic names that he has known over the years.

“I was close with Kobe Bryant, as well as Monica Seles, Andre Agassi, and Boris Becker, who were my coaches, and Pete Sampras. I have spoken often with them, and I speak with Tom Brady frequently about training and recovery," Djokovic told tennismajors.com.

“I make an effort to make use of the opportunity to share something with all sportsmen and sportswomen, things that aided me or hindered me, and I ask questions, especially to those who have reached the pinnacle of their sport,” he added.

Novak Djokovic is poised to make an appearance in both the singles and doubles events at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, slated to take place from August 13-20 in Mason, Ohio. For the doubles event, Djokovic will partner with fellow countryman Nikola Cacic.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis