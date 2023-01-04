Novak Djokovic should not enter the 2023 Indian Wells and wait until the final draw comes out, to eventually withdraw from the tournament like he did last year. This is the view of tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, who made the statement after US authorities made it mandatory for non-US citizens to be vaccinated for COVID-19 even in 2023.

While several other countries have eased their norms following the decline in the spread of the viral disease in comparison to last year, the US government has stuck to its stringent laws. According to a statement released by the authorities, individuals traveling to the US should show their proof of being fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Considering the statement, Rothenberg conveyed that Djokovic should not enter and wait until after the final draw comes out for the US-based tournaments, including the Indian Wells and the Miami Open. He feels that the Serb will probably be forced to withdraw unless he decides to get vaccinated.

"I had hoped that vaccination status wouldn't still be a pressing issue in men's tennis in 2023...but here we are. At least this extension/date seems clear enough that Djokovic shouldn't enter and wait until after the draw comes out (like he did for IW 2022) to withdraw again," he wrote in his tweet.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg I had hoped that vaccination status wouldn't still be a pressing issue in men's tennis in 2023...but here we are.



At least this extension/date seems clear enough that Djokovic shouldn't enter and wait until after the draw comes out (like he did for IW 2022) to withdraw again. I had hoped that vaccination status wouldn't still be a pressing issue in men's tennis in 2023...but here we are.At least this extension/date seems clear enough that Djokovic shouldn't enter and wait until after the draw comes out (like he did for IW 2022) to withdraw again.

Regarding the 21-time Grand Slam champion's chances of receiving an exemption from the authorities, Rothenberg expressed that the tournament organizers should not be attempting that as it "doesn't end well."

"If we learned anything from last year's debacle in Australia, it's that tennis tournaments really, really shouldn't be trying to find ways to get players around immigration laws. Doesn't end well," he tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg @Temi20401275 @usta Nah, if we learned anything from last year's debacle in Australia, it's that tennis tournaments really, really shouldn't be trying to find ways to get players around immigration laws. Doesn't end well. @Temi20401275 @usta Nah, if we learned anything from last year's debacle in Australia, it's that tennis tournaments really, really shouldn't be trying to find ways to get players around immigration laws. Doesn't end well.

"While I was automatically listed in the Indian Wells and Miami Open draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel" - Novak Djokovic after he was denied to play in the US last year

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International Previews

Novak Djokovic stated that he was almost certain about withdrawing from the Indian Wells and Miami Open in 2022 even though he was automatically listed in the draw for both US-based tournaments.

The Serb conveyed to his followers through social media in March 2022 that, since the travel authorities were solid on their decision regarding vaccine norms, he would not be playing in the tournaments.

"While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments," his tweet read.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊

With Novak Djokovic still reluctant to take the vaccine shot, it is almost certain that the World No. 5 will miss out on Indian Wells and the Miami Open in 2023 as well.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes