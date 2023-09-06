Novak Djokovic has stated that playing at the highest level in tennis involves a player and his or her coaching team constantly pushing the limits in the quest to get better.

The one almost constant feature in all of Djokovic's 23 Grand Slam victories has been a speech during the trophy presentation during which thanks his team and family for putting up with him.

When asked to elaborate on that at a press conference, the Serbian explained that while he is not an easy person to work with, it is the same for almost all players and it's purely down to professionalism.

"Look, I care about this profession and I take it very seriously. I know that a lot of the other players do too. You know, we expect the highest kind of dedication and I guess involvement from our team members, as our team members and coaching staff expect from us," he said.

"The intensity is there. In the heat of the battle, obviously a lot of different things can be done on the court. But overall we are a team, we are sticking together through good times, bad times, and I'm grateful that I have the team that I have. We have had some tremendous success in the last, especially in the last couple of years. I'm pleased with where I stand," he added.

The 36-year-old further stated that a challenging environment helps a player grow, both as a player and a person.

"Yeah, I can be difficult, but who is not, again? I don't know the player playing at the highest level that is easygoing and everything is, so to say, flowers and music," he said with a smile.

"It has to be challenging for everyone, for the player and for the coaching staff, otherwise there is no growth. I think that's the way to push each other to the limits and really understand how you can develop the game, how you can become better on and off the court," he added.

Novak Djokovic defeats Taylor Fritz, reaches record 47th Grand Slam semifinal at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

On Tuesday, September 5, Novak Djokovic took on Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. He was in his usual dominant self as he wrapped up the contest in two hours and 34 minutes with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With the win, Djokovic extended his winning streak against Americans to 30. His last defeat against an American came at the hands of Sam Querrey at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic has now reached the semifinals at a Grand Slam 47 times in his career, breaking the tie with Roger Federer (46). Rafael Nadal trails them with 38 semifinal appearances at Majors.

