"Novak Djokovic has zero motivation without Andy Murray"; "Retirement calling" - Fans react to Matteo Berrettini defeating Serb at Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise first-round exit at the 2025 Qatar Open, going out to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets on Tuesday (February 18). Following his defeat, the tennis community on social media was left wondering whether it was time for the Serb to call curtains on his season.

Ad

The former World No. 1 had picked up a right hamstring tear towards the end of his Australian Open campaign last month. Although experts initially forecasted him to be out of action for two months, the 24-time Major winner made his return to competitive tennis in Doha this week.

While Novak Djokovic's doubles campaign at the ATP 250 tournament got off to a flying start earlier this week, he didn't enjoy the same fate in singles. The World No. 8 turned in a listless performance against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during his opener as he succumbed to a 6-7(4), 2-6 loss in one hour and 35 minutes.

Ad

Trending

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) subsequently expressed their surprise at the above result. One of his supporters went as far as to suggest that the 37-year-old Serb lacked motivation during his first-round match in Doha without his new coach and former rival, Andy Murray, in his players' box.

"Either Novak came here just for Qatar Airways or he has zero motivation without Andy in his box. Maybe both. Can’t explain this performance otherwise," they wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, meanwhile, insisted that Djokovic might be nearing retirement due to the nature of his loss to former World No. 6 Berrettini, who had failed to beat him in their last four tour-level meetings in 2019-21.

"Djokovic lost to Berettini? sorry the retirement is calling," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan seemingly agreed with the above sentiment as they took the opportunity to poke fun at the former two-time Qatar Open titlist.

"Honestly, the first legitimate sign of decay on this Djokovic career. The scent is..." the fan wrote while attaching a GIF of the Rock on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Lost because he didn’t have Andy in his box today. Things will be different in Miami and Indian Wells," one fan claimed.

"Nole is definitely retiring this year," another insisted.

"Djokovic might be finally finished," one fan rejoiced.

"Pretty sure this would be Djokovic's farewell tour if not for a certain paella bamos and bibes merchant," another claimed, referencing the Serb's AO QF win over Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

"Washed," another wrote.

Novak Djokovic to continue Qatar Open campaign partnering with Fernando Verdasco in doubles competition

Fernando Verdasco serves during his & Serb's first-round doubles match in Doha (Source: Getty)

The 24-time Major winner is teaming up with former World No. 7 Fernando Verdasco in men's doubles at this week's Qatar Open to mark the latter's retirement from pro tennis. The duo was victorious in their first-round match at the ATP 250 tournament, beating Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik by a commanding scoreline of 6-1, 6-1.

They will next take on reigning Wimbledon doubles champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten for a place in the semifinals of the men's doubles competition in Doha. Before this week, the Serb and the Spaniard had joined forces on two separate occasions at the 2006 Cincinnati Masters and the 2007 Monte-Carlo Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis