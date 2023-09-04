"Now you’ll be able to withdraw from a first round vs Iga Swiatek"- Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios questioning about potential ATP-WTA merger

Nick Kyrgios has responded to the possibility of a merger between the ATP and WTA.

According to recent reports, the ATP and WTA bosses would meet later this month to discuss a potential merger. Kyrgios reacted to this by asking whether it meant the draws would merge.

"Does that mean we merge the draws?" the Aussie tweeted.

Several fans took digs at Kyrgios for his statement, with one stating that he would be able to withdraw from a first-round match against Iga Swiatek.

"Now you’ll be able to withdraw from a first round vs Iga," a fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that Nick Kyrgios would end up losing to Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

"And it would be you losing to Sabalenka and Rybakina," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said Kyrgios wouldn't play in the merged draw either, if there was one, referring to his series of withdrawals throughout the season.

"Does not matter, seems like you are not playing on that draw neither," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to Jack Sock on his retirement from tennis

Nick Kyrgios ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios recently paid tribute to Jack Sock, who confirmed that he would be retiring from tennis after the ongoing US Open.

The Aussie penned a heartfelt note where he called the American one of his best friends and one of the most talented players he ever saw up close. He also stated that Sock saw some of his best days as well as some of his darkest.

“To someone that I call one of my best friends, one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen up close … to someone that has seen some of my darkest days but also some of my best, enjoy your retirement sizz, I know you’ll have a lot going on, but from me…nothing but the best of luck with everything moving forward. P.S. WE HAD SOME CRAZY TIMES," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios has played just one match so far this season, at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. The Aussie lost 7-5, 6-3 to Yibing Wu in the opening round. He is yet to compete in a tournament since.

Kyrgios withdrew from a number of tournaments, including Wimbledon and, most recently, the US Open. His prolonged absence from the ATP tour has seen his rankings go down to 134th, and he is set to suffer another massive drop after his inability to defend his quarterfinal points from last year's US Open.