"Oh ATP players begging for money?" - Tennis fans react to Casper Ruud joining online investing platform Royaltiz

Runner-up of the 2022 US Open, Casper Ruud recently announced his partnership with online investing platform Royaltiz, wherein people can invest in a celebrity's professional career. However, the news didn't go down well with tennis fans.

Fifth seed Casper Ruud is set to begin his US Open campaign against American qualifier Emilio Nava on Monday. In the lead-up, the three-time Grand Slam finalist exited in the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open before crashing out in the opening round in Cincinnati. He's now 29-17 on the season.

After Ruud announced his partnership with Royaltiz, several tennis fans took to social media to voice their opinions. One fan pointed out that people called out WTA players, who get paid less than their male counterparts, for agreeing to play in Saudi Arabia while ATP players were "begging for money" like this.

"Oh ATP players begging for money? and y'all mad at the WTA girlies (who get paid way less than men) for not having a problem with the ifea of playing in SAUDI ARABIA? let them get the bag," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan jokingly opined:

"I'm like x100 poorer than you casper, how can I invest in your career man."

Expand Tweet

One fan slammed Ruud, claiming he has embarrassed the fan on and off the court.

"he embarasses me on court and now off court, ive had ENOUGH," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Casper Ruud has struggled for form on hardcourts since 2022

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Canadian Open

After a slow start to the season, World No. 5 Casper Ruud is getting back into his groove but arrives at Flushing Meadows on the back of an unconvincing North American hardcourt swing prep.

Ruud will be defending 1,200 ranking points from his runner-up finish at the 2022 US Open. The Norwegian was one victory away from becoming the World No. 1 last year when he took on Carlos Alcaraz in the final. However, the Spaniard triumphed with the scoreline reading 4-6, 6-2, 6-7(1), 3-6.

Casper Ruud clinched his lone title of the year in Estoril and lost in the final at Roland Garros and Geneva. Yet to reach a hardcourt quarterfinal in 2023, the 24-year-old has a 9-5 record at the US Open, with six of those wins coming during his run to the final last year.

However, the Norwegian has had a rough patch on hardcourts since then, having lost eight of his last 14 ATP tour matches on the surface in 2023. Ruud is in desperate need of a good showing at the US Open, or he could end up dipping outside of the top 10 men's rankings.