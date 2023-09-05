Aryna Sabalenka has admitted that she went through a rollercoaster of emotions when she stayed up late to watch the fourth-round match between Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open.

Swiatek entered the New York Major with not just her title on the line but also her World No. 1 ranking. The only way she'd have retained her top spot in the WTA rankings is if she won back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows and Sabalenka exited the tournament at the semifinal stage or earlier.

However, Ostapenko earned one of the shock results of the season's final Grand Slam when she came from a set down to defeat Swiatek in the Round of 16. The result, coupled with Sabalenka reaching the quarterfinals, has ensured that the Belarusian will be crowned the new World No. 1 at the end of the US Open.

At a press conference, Sabalenka initially stated that she only found out about Swiatek's defeat to Ostapenko, which was a late-night contest at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, when she woke up the following morning.

"I find out [about being the World No. 1] this morning. I just opened my phone and I was just like, 'Guys, I have match today, I have things to take care of. Thank you so much for all the support, for all the messages'. I didn't ask for any of the messages because I was trying to stay focused on the game, don't let this news distract me. I answered everybody only now. But, yeah, it was nice morning to wake up," she said.

When asked if she really slept early and did not see the match live, Sabalenka admitted that she had lied and that she did in fact stay up to watch most of the action unfold, if not until the end.

"Okay, I lied," she admitted with a laugh, adding, "[You] got me."

"I was about to go to sleep in the second set, but it was really interesting to watch. Okay, I'm going to watch, like, first couple of games just to see the situation. I watched them. I was just like, No, I'm not going to watch it till the end. I went to bed. But I was really curious, like, what's going on there. But I push myself so hard to don't watch the score, just go to bed," she explained.

"The trickiest part is that she's moving well, playing some heavy shots" - Aryna Sabalenka takes on Qinwen Zheng in US Open 2023 QFs

Qinwen Zheng at the 2023 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka breezed past Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. She broke seven times and registered 31 winners to 23 unforced errors en route to defeating the Russian 6-1, 6-3 and book her spot in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka now has 21 wins at Grand Slams to her name this season. Only seven players since 2000 have had more in an entire calendar year - Amelie Mauresmo, Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams.

Next up for the Belarusian is a clash with Qinwen Zheng, who will be playing in her maiden career Major quarterfinal. The Chinese player upset fifth seed Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 in her Round of 16 clash.

Sabalenka is well aware of the challenges Zheng poses and has accepted that the 20-year-old, who possesses a strong forehand, will hit some winners against her.

"She's playing really great tennis. As you said, forehand is really heavy. I would say backhand, as well. Serving well. Moving well. It's like for her nothing to lose, so she's playing at her best. She played great tennis against Ons. I haven't watched her previous matches, but, yeah, she's playing great tennis right now," she said.

"I mean, the trickiest part that she's moving well, playing some heavy shots. I have to be physically and mentally ready that it's going to be some winners against me on that match. I just have to focus on myself more than on her, on my game. I know if I'll bring my tennis there, I have chance to win this match," Sabalenka added.

The winner of the match between Sabalenka and Zheng will face either Marketa Vondrousova or Madison Keys in the US Open semifinals.