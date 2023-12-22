"Once again Novak Djokovic screwed"; "Robbed big time" - Tennis fans angered by Serb losing 2023 AP Male Athlete of the Year award to Shohei Ohtani

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has lost the 2023 AP Male Athlete of the Year award to MLB star Shohei Ohtani. The incident has angered tennis fans around the globe.

Ohtani, who recently signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers, won the prestigious award on Wednesday, leaving behind Djokovic and Lionel Messi. With that, the Japanese received the accolade for the second time in three years, having previously won it in 2021.

The 29-year-old received 20 of the 87 votes, with the star footballer and the 24-time Grand Slam champion receiving 16 each. Meanwhile, NBA star Nikola Jokic received 12 votes.

Tennis fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage that Novak Djokovic did not win the award despite having one of his best seasons ever, winning seven titles including three Majors.

One user wrote:

"Djokovic robbed big time."

Another wrote:

"Novak was robbed won 3 of 4 majors while Ohtani didn’t even make the playoffs."

One account posted:

"Djokovic should’ve won, just objectively had a better year. It’s not debatable. He won 3/4 slams to pass nadal after they tried to take that away from him with the vax bs. Djokovic is the GOAT and this year solidified that."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic winning the Golden Slam in 2024 will be a 'bit surprising', says Alex Corretja

The 24-time Grand Slam champion pictured at the Davis Cup Final

Novak Djokovic faces a critical year in 2024. He will try to become the first player to win 25 Grand Slam titles, and with the Paris Olympics just around the corner, he will have a chance to complete the Golden Slam.

Alex Corretja recently told Eurosport that the 36-year-old winning the prestigious award next year would be a 'bit surprising' given his age. However, the former World No. 2 also claimed that the Serb would continue to win Majors.

"I think that would be a little bit surprising [to win a Golden Slam]. Because even if he improves his game so much, he's getting older. It's normal that he is getting older and the recovery is not the same," Corretja said.

"I'm sure that he's going to keep on winning Slams, but it's going to be tougher and tougher and he knows that," he added.

Djokovic will play an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz before beginning his 2024 season. The match will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27 as part of the Riyadh Season, a festival organized by the country's General Entertainment Authority.

