"One of the all-time greats" - Boris Becker and Billie Jean King extend birthday wishes to John McEnroe as American icon turns 65

Boris Becker and Billie Jean King recently extended greetings to John McEnroe on his 65th birthday as the American legend turned a year older on February 16, 2024.

Becker sent birthday greetings to McEnroe and called the former World No. 1 "one of the all-time greats."

"One of the all-time greats," Becker wrote on his Instagram story.

King also wished her fellow American and "dear friend" with a photograph of the duo standing in front of the Statue of Liberty.

"Happy birthday to my dear friend, John McEnroe," King wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

McEnroe began his tennis career as a 19-year-old when he helped Stanford University to lift the NCAA championship in 1978. Later that year, he also joined the ATP tour and held the World No. 1 spot for 170 weeks. During his career, the American won seven Grand Slam titles (four at the US Open and three at Wimbledon).

McEnroe won the ATP Finals on three occasions and also has five WCT Finals titles to his name. He etched his name into the history books in 1984 as he lost just three matches and won 82, which remains the best single-season win-loss record of the Open Era.

"It is a money grab" - John McEnroe on Australian Open 2024 extending to 15 days

John McEnroe did not mince his words as he criticized the decision to add one extra day to the recently concluded Australian Open.

The Melbourne Slam followed in the footsteps of the French Open, which became the first tournament to add one additional day in order to prevent late-night finishes. However, McEnroe believed that this was a ploy to make more money.

"First of all, it's a money grab as far as I'm concerned. They just found another way to make some money. I don't agree with it," McEnroe said on an ESPN conference call.

The former World No. 1 talked about appointing a commissioner of tennis who would oversee the scheduling and make decisions that are in the interest of the sport.

"I have been saying this for the same amount of time. How about a commissioner of tennis? How is that for an idea, someone that can actually oversee this and make decisions based on what's best for the sport, not what's best for the Australian Open?" McEnroe said.