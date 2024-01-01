"One of the best moments in my career" - Olga Danilovic checks off 'bucket list' by partnering with Novak Djokovic for doubles victory at United Cup

Olga Danilovic recently expressed that teaming up with Novak Djokovic for mixed doubles and winning the match at the 2024 United Cup was one of the "best moments" of her career.

Djokovic and Danilovic teamed up and defeated China's Zhang Zhizhen and Zheng Quinwen 6-4, 1-6, 10/6 in one hour and 27 minutes to secure a 2-1 win for Serbia in their opening Group E tie.

During her post-match press conference, Olga Danilovic gave her thoughts on the match, expressing that playing mixed doubles alongside Novak Djokovic was one of the "best moments" of her career. She stated that she was "proud" of persevering and ultimately clinching victory.

Danilovic revealed that this was her first experience playing mixed doubles, and the opportunity to partner with Djokovic was akin to fulfilling a long-held aspiration on her "bucket list."

"I think it was one of the best moments in my career. When he did the volley, when the match was finished, so many emotions through me. Just feeling proud of myself, how I hung in doubles. It's not easy. It's my first time playing mixed, first time with Novak. As I said on court, bucket list done (smiling)," Danilovic said.

Olga Danilovic on having Novak Djokovic with her on the court: "He's there as a great support"

Olga Danilovic with Novak Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup

During the press conference, Olga Danilovic admitted to feeling nervous before the match. Despite her nerves, she expressed that she was excited about the opportunity to play alongside Novak Djokovic.

"Obviously I had nerves, but I think those nerves were good nerves. I was really looking forward to this match. I think from the first point, I really was there," she said.

Danilovic expressed that she felt secure, knowing that the "best player ever," Djokovic, was there to support her.

"Of course, I had to control myself a little bit, to remind myself, he's there as a great support. Knowing that maybe I'm on the net, but behind me serving is the best player ever. I mean, I'm secure. I don't know how to explain that. I feel secure. I feel good" Danilovic added.

She also revealed that she approached the game with utmost dedication, driven by a strong sense of responsibility towards her team and the World No. 1.

"I really tried my best. I also felt responsibility to him and to my team, not only to myself. I think I did a good job. I'm proud of that," she added.

