"One of my favorite shirts" - Victoria Azarenka fondly revisits her celebration of women power with unique t-shirt at French Open

Victoria Azarenka recently took a trip down memory lane and revisited a unique celebration of women's power with a graphic t-shirt from the 2019 French Open.

Azarenka started the year strong, reaching the fourth round at the 2024 Australian Open. She followed it up with a quarterfinal run at the Qatar Open. After her early exit at the Indian Wells Open, the Belarusian reached the semifinals at the Miami Open.

The former World No. 1 began her clay season at the Charleston Open, reaching the quarterfinals and third round at the Madrid Open.

Azarenka recently expressed her desire to start being more active on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"I think I should start to post more here," she wrote on her X account.

To which a fan replied positively:

"Please Queen," a fan wrote along with a video of her from the 2019 French Open press conference.

The t-shirt caught Azarenka's eye and she said it was one of her favorite shirts. The t-shirt had 'et les femmes?' written on it, translating from French to 'and women?' which sent a subtle message of feminism and women's power.

Expand Tweet

When Victoria Azarenka spoke about providing women athletes an opportunity to return to sports after starting a family

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka spoke about how happy she was to see more mothers on the tour ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International. The two-time Australian Open champion was elated that WTA stars broke the stereotype of having to choose between being an athlete or having kids.

"I'm very excited to see players are coming back, I've said it few years ago already. I think we broke the stereotype that you be an athlete and have family. This definitely has been broken," Victoria Azarenka said at the post-match press conference.

She hailed the progress made in this area, mentioning the number of women athletes returning to the tour after maternity break as proof.

It's actually evolved more and more. The testament of that is how many players are feeling comfortable and confident coming back and continue being on tour," she added.

Azarenka also said there was still a long way to go, adding that the financial support and benefits should trickle down to the lower levels of sports as well.

"I believe that we still have a lot more growth to do in that space to continue to push forward being a women's leading sport, How we can make our athletes feel more secure, more comfortable at all levels, not just top level. At lower levels, where they have that stability, financial security to keep coming back. I think we have an opportunity to do that in women's sports like maybe not before. I hope we put the right resources into that," she said.