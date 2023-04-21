Create

"Only one of these fools desperately seeks validation" - Tennis fans tease Novak Djokovic for being the only Big-3 member with Twitter blue tick

Novak Djokovic retains verification on Twitter while Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer lose theirs
Novak Djokovic being one of the very few tennis players to keep his Twitter verification has left tennis fans amused.

On Thursday, April 20, numerous Twitter users, alongside well-known global personalities such as Beyonce, Bill Gates and Cristiano Ronaldo, lost their blue tick on the social media website. This development came as a consequence of the company CEO Elon Musk’s decision to charge the website users $8 per month to remain verified.

Tennis legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams too joined the host of celebrities that ended up unverified. However, one of the few personalities to retain his blue tick was World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Tennis fans came up with hilarious reactions after noticing that the Serb was holding on to his verification while his colleagues opted out of the privilege. One fan teased him for paying for the blue tick, even when World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who comes from a billionaire family, chose to forgo it.

“Ffs Nole. not even pegula is paying for it,” the fan said.
ffs nole. not even pegula is paying for it https://t.co/P8eKngPRAT

Twitter CEO Elon Musk previously revealed that he is personally paying for the blue checkmark for a few accounts. While the credibility of his revelation is up for debate, one tennis fan hilariously declared that the World No. 1’s was one of the accounts Musk is funding.

“I'm sure that's one of the accounts Elon said he left verified as a courtesy,” the fan said.
@Some1NamedRyan I'm sure that's one of the accounts Elon said he left verified as a courtesy 😭😂.

Another fan joked that the verification was the ultimate decider of the GOAT debate.

“End the GOAT debate here,” the fan said.
@keireesti End the GOAT debate here.

@samstreetwrites Nadal couldn't afford a tick since Djokovic has come back on the scene.
@keireesti Djokovic : F*ck this crap, I ain't cheap!! 😉🤷‍♀️😂
@keireesti Pegula was offended because she had to pay only $8. She wanted to pay more but they didn't let her.
Djokovic is paying Musk $8 to keep his blue tick. Federer and Nadal not one bit bothered 💀💀💀 https://t.co/Ut5tDFg1nf
some people are now stating Djokovic being the only Big 3 member with a verified blue tick as another reason that he's the GOAT 🤣🤣🤣
@DivKaush2007 Novak always few steps ahead
@kvittycat53 Ofc he do lol 😭 so expected from him
@keireesti Djokovic always craves the attention. Cringe!
@Some1NamedRyan the one with the least amount of followers needs it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Some1NamedRyan The only one who cared to pay 8 dollars meaning the only one who felt the need to feel that recognition despite being the one with less followers 😫😂🤦🏻‍♂️🙈
@Some1NamedRyan Only one of these fools desperately seeks validation 👀 and it’s the one who pays for it.
Of course he paid for it looool twitter.com/Some1NamedRyan…
@Some1NamedRyan That's because he wasn't vaccinated against the blue tick (but seriously it's probably because he's an anti-vaxxer)
watch me use it fighting rafans twitter.com/Some1NamedRyan… https://t.co/VaQQzToAjF

Novak Djokovic crashes out of the 2023 Srpska Open in Banja Luka

Djokovic at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters
Djokovic at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic started 2023 on a strong note, lifting titles at his first two events – the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, the 35-year-old was knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champion Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic was then forced to skip the Sunshine Double in the United States, owing to his vaccination status. He resumed his 2023 campaign directly on clay.

However, the World No. 1’s red dirt campaign isn’t panning out as expected. Starting with the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, Novak Djokovic was defeated in the Round of 16 by 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in three sets – 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

On Friday, April 21, he suffered yet another blow at the on-going ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka. In the event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was defending his runner-up finish from last year’s Serbia Open. He was, however, handed a straight-sets upset by his compatriot Dusan Lajovic - 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old is now expected to participate at the Masters 1000 Madrid Open between April 24 - May 7.

