"Only one of these fools desperately seeks validation" - Tennis fans tease Novak Djokovic for being the only Big-3 member with Twitter blue tick

Novak Djokovic being one of the very few tennis players to keep his Twitter verification has left tennis fans amused.
On Thursday, April 20, numerous Twitter users, alongside well-known global personalities such as Beyonce, Bill Gates and Cristiano Ronaldo, lost their blue tick on the social media website. This development came as a consequence of the company CEO Elon Musk’s decision to charge the website users $8 per month to remain verified.
Tennis legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams too joined the host of celebrities that ended up unverified. However, one of the few personalities to retain his blue tick was World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.
Tennis fans came up with hilarious reactions after noticing that the Serb was holding on to his verification while his colleagues opted out of the privilege. One fan teased him for paying for the blue tick, even when World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who comes from a billionaire family, chose to forgo it.
“Ffs Nole. not even pegula is paying for it,” the fan said.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk previously revealed that he is personally paying for the blue checkmark for a few accounts. While the credibility of his revelation is up for debate, one tennis fan hilariously declared that the World No. 1’s was one of the accounts Musk is funding.
“I'm sure that's one of the accounts Elon said he left verified as a courtesy,” the fan said.
Another fan joked that the verification was the ultimate decider of the GOAT debate.
“End the GOAT debate here,” the fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the removal of Twitter's blue ticks:
Novak Djokovic crashes out of the 2023 Srpska Open in Banja Luka
Novak Djokovic started 2023 on a strong note, lifting titles at his first two events – the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, the 35-year-old was knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champion Daniil Medvedev.
Djokovic was then forced to skip the Sunshine Double in the United States, owing to his vaccination status. He resumed his 2023 campaign directly on clay.
However, the World No. 1’s red dirt campaign isn’t panning out as expected. Starting with the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, Novak Djokovic was defeated in the Round of 16 by 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in three sets – 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
On Friday, April 21, he suffered yet another blow at the on-going ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka. In the event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was defending his runner-up finish from last year’s Serbia Open. He was, however, handed a straight-sets upset by his compatriot Dusan Lajovic - 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinals.
The 35-year-old is now expected to participate at the Masters 1000 Madrid Open between April 24 - May 7.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here