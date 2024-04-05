Tennis fans were taken by surprise when Ons Jabeur repeatedly smashed her racquet during her tense Charleston Open second-round match against Danielle Collins.

Jabeur, the second seed and defending champion at the 2024 Charleston Open, faced an in-form Collins in her opening match on Thursday, April 4, following a first-round bye. While the Tunisian was off to a forgettable start, losing her opening set 3-6, she bounced back to clinch the second 6-1.

Despite her remarkable recovery though, Ons Jabeur failed to keep pace with Danielle Collins in the decider. The recently crowned Miami Open champion rushed to a 2-0 lead after breaking Jabeur in her first service game.

In the heat of the moment, the former World No. 2 violently smashed her racquet and angrily tossed it toward her bench.

While Jabeur staged a brief comeback by breaking Collins in the seventh game, she was broken back immediately. The American eventually crossed the finish line 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Several tennis fans on social media were surprised by Ons Jabeur’s angry outburst, with a few suggesting it was out of character for the Tunisian.

"First time I see Jabeur like that," one fan wrote on X.

"Never thought I’d see the day that Ons would smash a racquet," another fan wrote.

Following her Charleston Open exit, Jabeur is set to drop out of the top 8 for the first time since May 2022. She is presently on a five-match losing streak. Her most recent win came in her opening match at the Abu Dhabi Open in February. Notably, she has registered a mere two wins against six losses so far in 2024.

While the 29-year-old won her fifth career title at the Ningbo Open in September 2023, many fans opined that Jabeur’s form has been on the decline since she lost her third Grand Slam final to Marketa Vondrousova at last year’s Wimbledon Championships.

"She's still paying for her crimes from last wimbledon," one fan wrote.

"She’s lost the plot since losing her second Wimbledon final. It’s rather a shame. She really was on a roll defeating Rybakina and Sabalenka but since that she’s unable especially this year to play. She must be so frustrated. I see lots of points to defend coming up difficult," one fan noted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on X:

"[Ons Jabeur] isn't just losing. She's losing it. Too much pressure from all those promises she made," said a fan on X.

"I wish Ons would take some prolonged time away to heal up but also for the sake of her mental health. She hasn’t won a match in forever and she’s clearly not in a great head space," said a fan.

"She need to take a break. She’s clearly not enjoying tennis anymore," said another fan.

After defeating Ons Jabeur, Danielle Collins crushes Sloane Stephens to reach Charleston Open 2024 QF

Ons Jabeur pictured during her WTA 500 Charelston Open match against Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins, who is playing her final season on the tour this year, is going out with a bang, to say the least. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up recently clinched the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 Miami Open, defeating repeat finalist Elena Rybakina in the title clash.

At the Charleston Open, Collins defeated former World No. 2 Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round. Hours after her victory over Ons Jabeur in the second round, the American got the better of her compatriot, 2016 champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2.

Danielle Collins, who is on a 10-match winning streak, will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens on Friday, for a spot in the Charleston Open semifinal.

