Openly gay WTA star Daria Kasatkina on board with Saudi Arabia hosting WTA Finals amid concerns over safety of LGBTQ+ community

Openly gay WTA professional Daria Kasatkina recently suggested that she's on board with Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals amid concerns over the safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Saudi Tennis Federation struck a deal with the WTA a couple of weeks ago to host the WTA Finals from 2024-2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The inaugural Saudi edition will be held from November 2-9 this year with a record prize-money pool of $15.25 million.

Daria Kasatkina, who came out as gay in 2022, recently commented on the development in a conversation with BBC Sport on the sidelines of the 2024 Madrid Open. As per BBC Sport's coverage, Kasatkina was initially against the idea of taking the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia because of its strict policies against the LGBTQ+ community.

However, the Russian revealed that she had been assured of her safety and that she was all for the development of tennis as a sport, especially for women and children in the Arab nation. She said:

"I've been given guarantees that I'm going to be fine.

"We see that the Saudis now are very into the sport, they want to develop the sport. As long as it gives opportunity to the people there, and the young kids and the women to actually see the sport, so that they can watch it, they can play it, they can participate in this, I think it's great."

In Madrid, Daria Kasatkina is already through to the pre-quarterfinals on the back of a bye and wins over Cristina Bucsa and Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova. For a spot in the quarterfinals, the tenth seed will lock horns with Yulia Putintseva on Monday, April 29.

Daria Kasatkina - "It's important to know that we're all equal and we're all the same"

Daria Kasatkina

In an interview with Eurosport, Daria Kasatkina shared her views on French Pride Month, celebrated in the month of June annually, saying that it was an event that she, unfortunately, hadn't experienced in the country where she comes from.

"Well, I'm not used to it because I'm from somewhere where it's not a very nice thing. [In] Europe, I feel like it's something bigger," she said.

The Russian then stressed the importance of awareness about the LGBTQ+ community among the general public, saying:

"I think it's important to let the people know that we're all equal and we're all the same, there's no difference. We're all people. So I think it's very important."

Kasatkina was notably in contention at the 2023 French Open when she gave the interview. She made it as far as the fourth round of the tournament.