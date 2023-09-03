"Papa stop talking a selfie, I'm trying to build" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spends time with daughter Olympia building a microscope

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently spent quality time with their daughter, Olympia, by engaging in a joint project of building a microscope.

Williams and Ohanian have consistently been open about sharing the precious moments they experience with their firstborn. The couple actively takes to social media to share these moments with fans across the globe.

Ohanian is a devoted father who cherishes spending ample quality time with his five-year-old daughter. This father-daughter duo share a mutual love for drawing, golfing, and indulging in video games.

Moreover, they have a delightful tradition of creating pancakes and baking together. Their shared love for culinary adventures leads them to cook and bake, crafting visually captivating and vibrant designs.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a selfie of himself alongside a serious-looking and focused Olympia. In his post, Ohanian revealed that while capturing the picture, his little one politely requested him to cease taking selfies as she was engrossed in an important task.

The tech entrepreneur expressed immense pride as Olympia, when given the freedom to choose any activity, opted to construct a microscope.

"'Papa stop taking a selfie, I'm trying to build.' I gave Olympia the 'best day ever' yesterday where she could pick whatever she wanted to do. It started with building a microscope. I'm so proud," Ohanian tweeted.

"Little girl has budding media empire" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian thanks Qai Qai doll for daughter Olympia's growing industry presence

Alexis Ohanian expressed his gratitude to the Qai Qai doll for its role in promoting his daughter Olympia's growing presence in the industry.

Qai Qai is one of Olympia's most beloved dolls, making its social media debut in 2018. Since then, it has gained a significant following. The doll's popularity on social media stems from its engaging posts, which frequently delve into critical topics such as mental health, race, and female empowerment.

In 2022, Serena Williams also published a book inspired by the doll, titled 'The Adventures of Qai Qai', which quickly soared to the top of Amazon's list of new bestsellers.

Last month, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share an image of Olympia with 'Qai Qai Cartoons & Nursery Rhymes', playing in the background. He also expressed his gratitude towards the doll, acknowledging its remarkable role in propelling Olympia's prominence within the industry.

"This little girl has a budding media empire thanks to ⁦@RealQaiQai — millions of followers and counting for this doll," Ohanian posted.

