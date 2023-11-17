Paris Hilton reacts to Serena Williams’ purple outfit at Vanity Fair x Audemars Piguet event

Serena Williams recently stunned with her purple ensemble at an event hosted by Vanity Fair and Audemars Piguet. Among the admirers of her look was none other than Paris Hilton, the socialite and reality TV star, who expressed her love for Serena’s outfit with a heart eyes emoji.

Williams has been a longtime ambassador of Audemars Piguet since 2014. She has often worn their exquisite timepieces on and off the court, showcasing her impeccable taste and style.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2022, after playing her last tournament at the US Open, where she wore an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Quartz watch.

Williams attended the Audemars Piguet and Vanity Fair event to celebrate the launch of their new collection of watches. She wore a purple bodycon dress that accentuated her curves. She also accessorized with an Audemars Piguet 18-carat pink gold Royal Oak Quartz watch.

Williams posted a series of pictures showcasing her outfit on her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 15.

"@audemarspiguet x @vanityfair," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Hilton praised Williams' look by reacting to the post with a heart eyes emoji.

Paris Hilton on Instagram

Serena Williams previously expressed her delight after receiving Hilton’s memoir, ‘Paris: The Memoir,’ where she revealed the abuse she suffered as a rebellious teenager.

"I cannot wait to read this. I just got this: 'The Memoir'. Thanks for sending it to me. I love to read and can't wait to check this out," Williams said on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Serena Williams hangs out with Anna Kournikova and Eva Longoria at Latin music event

Serena Williams at the Miami Grand Prix

Serena Williams reveled in the captivating performances of Latin music icons Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias during their Trilogy Tour concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Friday, November 10th.

Accompanied by former tennis player Anna Kournikova and renowned actress Eva Longoria, Williams shared a captivating video from the electrifying concert on social media that showcased backstage photos with the talented trio and Kournikova. Set to the vibrant tunes of Iglesias' hit song "Bailando," the video captured Williams' infectious energy and passion for Latin music.

In an accompanying caption, Williams enthusiastically declared that she had the "best time" at the concert, proclaiming herself a "Latin music lover for life."

"I had the best time at @ricky_martin @enriqueiglesias @pitbull show! I’m def a Latin music lover for LIFE @evalongoria @annakournikova thanks Ricky!!!" Williams captioned the Instagram Reel.

