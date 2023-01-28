Patrick Mouratoglou applauds Stefanos Tsitsipas' unfazed response to Novak Djokovic’s mind games ahead of Australian Open 2023 final

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas were recently involved in some off-court sledging ahead of their final match at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serb and the Greek are set to compete for the title on Sunday, in what would be their second meeting in the final of a Grand Slam. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic previously battled it out for the 2021 French Open title, where the youngster faced a brutal five-set loss despite winning the opening two sets.

During a press-conference before the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals, while Djokovic initially praised Tsitsipas, he chose to forget their French Open final match-up and disregarded the 24-year-old by believing that he had never been in a Grand Slam final.

"I know Tsitsipas, for example, probably the most experienced guy out of all of them, all the quarterfinalists. He has played already the final stages of a Grand Slam quite a few times," he said, wondering, "I think he has never played a finals, am I wrong?"

The World No. 5 was soon corrected by the journalists, after which he smilingly apologized.

"That's right. That's right. Sorry, my bad," he said.

With many claiming that the former World No. 1 had begun his mind games, Stefanos Tsitsipas was promptly notified about the incident after his semifinal victory. The World No. 4 remained indifferent and responded sarcastically.

"I don't remember either," he said, reiterating, "No, don't remember."

The Greek's nonchalant response was appreciated by his mentor and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"Best answer possible !" Patrick Mouratoglou declared.

"My recollections are pretty positive" - Novak Djokovic remembers French Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at 2021 French Open

While Novak Djokovic disregarded Stefanos Tsitsipas during a press conference at the Australian Open, the Serb seemingly regained the memory of their 2021 French Open final battle during an on-court interview after his semifinal win on Friday.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion noted that he had positive memories of the title win, where he pulled off a comeback victory to become the first man in the Open Era to claim a career Grand Slam twice.

"Well I won that match. So my recollections are pretty positive. But I was two sets to love down. For the first time I came back from two sets to love down in a Grand Slam final," he said.

The 35-year-old further acknowledged the fact that it was the Greek sensation’s maiden Grand Slam final.

"It was also his first Grand Slam final. It was a really physical, emotional, mental battle. It always is with Stefanos," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have set up a high-stakes final at the 2023 Australian Open. The tennis stars will be vying for not only the trophy but also the World No. 1 spot in the rankings on Sunday.

