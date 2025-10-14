Paula Badosa hits the beach in black bikini, joins sister Jana & other family members on relaxing Indonesia vacation

Paula Badosa hit the beach in Indonesia in a black bikini with her sister Jana and other family members following her first Asian hard-court stint after Wimbledon. The Spanish player was in contention at the China Open, but was ousted by Karolina Muchova in the second round, concluding her 2025 season early due to persistent back pain.

Paula Badosa reached her first-ever major semifinal at the Australian Open to begin her 2025 season, and as a result, etched her name in the top 10. At the French Open, Badosa faced a defeat from Daria Kasatkina in the third round, and her Wimbledon campaign ended in the opening round at the hands of Katie Boulter.

Badosa suffered a back injury during her Berlin Open run, losing to Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals. The back issues persisted, forcing her to sit out of the US Open and the entire North American hard-court swing. The Spaniard made a comeback at the China Open but exited from the Round of 32.

Following that, she and her family embarked on a Bali vacation, sharing glimpses of picturesque moments on their Instagram stories. Recently, Badosa, her sister Jana, and other family members enjoyed a beach day in Lombok, Indonesia. The tennis star shared a group photo, posing in a black bikini layered with an oversized blue shirt.

"Fam," she captioned.

Badosa and her family enjoy Indonesian vacation; Instagram - @paulabadosa

Badosa and her sister often take vacations together, and the latter frequently travels with the major semifinalist on the WTA Tour. In May this year, the younger sibling celebrated her 17th birthday, and Paula Badosa penned a heartwarming message to let her know how much she means to her.

"Watching you grow has been the greatest gift of my life. I'm so proud of you and everything you are. Happy 17th, princess. I love you," she wrote.

Badosa peaked at No. 2 on the WTA ranking on April 25, 2022.

Paula Badosa made her feelings known after a heartbreaking exit from the China Open

Badosa at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa left the court in tears after losing the first set in the second round of the China Open. Later, she shared a lengthy note on her Instagram story, opening up about how she finds strength when facing obstacles along the way. She also expressed her desire to return stronger on the court.

"There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest, most painful moments. And the truth is, it’s in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me. Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger. I wouldn’t be able to do this without the people who continue to believe in me.."

Badosa was dating Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the couple parted ways after their early exits from the 2025 Wimbledon.

