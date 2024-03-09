Paula Badosa lays bare 2024 goals following Indian Wells withdrawal due to persistent injury woes: "To be healthy entire year"

Paula Badosa recently outlined her 2024 goals following her withdrawal from the Indian Wells Open due to injury. Among her goals, the Spaniard mentioned being healthy the entire year.

Badosa, who has secured three WTA singles titles in her career, notably clinched the 2021 Indian Wells Open by defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final.

The former World No. 2 aimed to replicate her 2021 success at this year's edition, but she suffered an injury in her first-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships against Lulu Sun. That injury has kept her out of the court since February.

In a recent episode of the Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, Badosa was asked about her goals and what she is looking forward to for the rest of the year.

“Honestly to be healthy the entire year and to have a constant calendar and consistent one so I can play tournaments as much as I can and of course get back to the top and try to enjoy the sport”, Badosa said. (25:16)

This is the second time this season that injury has kept the Spaniard on the sidelines. The first was in January when she retired in the Round of 16 of the Thailand Open during her match against Diana Shnaider, due to back pain.

Following her withdrawal from the Indian Wells Open, the 26-year-old made a post on Thursday (March 7) on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to fans for their kind messages. She also acknowledged that the negativity only makes her stronger.

“One day I’ll be smiling on a court again. Thanks for the nice messages. And for the negativity also, you make me stronger. See you soon I promise”, Paula Badosa posted.

Paula Badosa's Journey at the 2021 Indian Wells Open

Paula Badosa at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 14

Paula Badosa was the winner of the 2021 edition of the Indian Wells Open and she started her journey by defeating Dayana Yastremska in the second round.

In the third round, the Spaniard defeated American tennis sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets. She then went on to defeat Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round to set up an encounter with Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinal, where she got the better of the German.

In the semifinal, Badosa defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, and in the final, she won against Victoria Azarenka, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-6(2), to clinch the Indian Wells title.

The final between Badosa and Azarenka was the longest-ever final in the competition's history and it lasted for three hours and four minutes.