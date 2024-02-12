Paula Badosa reacts to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas hilariously falling over while watching her Qatar Open 1R victory

Paula Badosa recently took to her Instagram handle to express her amusement at a hilarious video of Stefanos Tsitsipas falling over in her players' box. The Greek turned up to support his girlfriend during her first-round match at this week's Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Sunday (February 11).

Badosa began dating Tsitsipas last May, following a break-up with Cuban model Juan Betancourt. The Spaniard and the Greek's relationship has only blossomed over the last few months, regularly being spotted together both on and off the court.

Earlier on Sunday, Stefanos Tsitsipas was present in Paula Badosa's players' box as she took on USA's Ashlyn Krueger in her Doha opener. The 25-year-old was joined by the Spaniard's coach and her mother, Mireia Gibert.

The former World No. 2 was quick to get off the blocks during the match, breaking the American qualifier thrice to take the opening set 6-3. At 4-3 in the second set, with the match on serve, Tsitsipas perhaps got too much into the action as he missed his seat after standing up to cheer for Badosa.

Badosa's mother seemingly saw the funny side of it as she gave a slight smile before the Greek got up to sit. The video was later uploaded to Instagram by one of their fan pages, finding its way to the Spaniard's feed.

The 26-year-old was apparently left in splits after watching the above video, going by her reactions on her Instagram story. She even reposted the video of her boyfriend taking a tumble.

Paula Badosa to face Leylah Fernandez for a place in the Round of 16 at the 2024 Qatar Open

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa was eventually broken a game after Stefanos Tsitsipas fell from his seat, surrendering the second set 4-6. The Spaniard, however, regrouped to take the deciding set and the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Badosa will next take on 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez for a place in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha. While the Spaniard leads Fernandez by a healthy margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head, it has been nearly two years since they faced off on a hardcourt.

Fernandez was in impressive form as she downed World No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 7-6(4) in her first-round clash. The World No. 19, who is ranked 60 spots above Badosa in the rankings, will be a tough opponent to put away on the fast courts of Doha.