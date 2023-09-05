Coco Gauff booked her place in the 2023 US Open semifinals with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-2 win over 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

The sixth-seeded American took only 68 minutes to eliminate the 26-year-old, who beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the previous round. Ostapenko had a match to forget as she hit 36 unforced errors, compared to her 19-year-old opponent's 14.

Several fans took to social media to react to Gauff's victory, while also criticizing Ostapenko for her performance. One fan claimed that the Latvian peaked against the Pole and felt that her job in New York was done.

"Peaked against Iga and said f*ck it, my job is done," one fan said.

Another fan claimed that Ostapenko "flopping" after beating Swiatek was inevitable and added that the spectators were robbed of a clash between the Pole and Gauff, which would have been a "more exciting quarterfinal".

"It was inevitable that Ostapenko would flop straight after beating Iga. We were robbed of a much more exciting QF," one user opined.

Another user stated that everyone is rooting for World No. 6 Gauff to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title this week.

"I speak for everyone when I say we want Coco Gauff to win her first grand slam this week," said another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions to Gauff beating Ostapenko in the US Open quarterfinals:

Coco Gauff will face either Karolina Muchova or Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff in action against Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open.

After ousting Jelena Ostapenko, Coco Gauff will take on either tenth seed Karolina Muchova or 30th seed Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open.

Muchova, who was the runner-up at this year's French Open, beat Wang Xinyu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 in the fourth round to reach the quarterfinals at the New York Major. Meanwhile, Cirstea triumphed 6-3, 6-3 over 15th seed Belinda Bencic to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2009 French Open.

Gauff and Muchova locked horns in the final of the Western & Southern Open a few weeks back, with the American winning 6-3, 6-4 en route to clinching her maiden WTA 1000 title. That fixture is the only WTA tour meeting between the two so far.

Gauff and Cirstea have also faced each other just once before, in the second round of the 2020 Australian Open, where the 19-year-old won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Victory for the World No. 6 in the US Open semifinals will see her reach her second Grand Slam singles final as a teenager following her runner-up finish at Roland Garros last year.