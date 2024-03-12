"Perfect example of how Novak Djokovic lives in a different reality" - Fans react to Serb's disappointed remarks after surprise Indian Wells exit

Novak Djokovic suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Italy's Luca Nardi, who's ranked 123rd in the world, in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters 2024.

Djokovic returned to Indian Wells after 2019 but his campaign came to an unexpected end on Monday, March 11, as 20-year-old Nardi beat him 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 after making the main draw as a lucky loser.

The loss meant the Serb remains title-less in the four tournaments he has played since winning the ATP Finals in 2023. Djokovic failed to guide Serbia to victories in the Davis Cup 2023 and United Cup 2024. He then faltered against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open, a tournament he has won a record ten times.

Djokovic understandably sounded dejected during his post-match press conference at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Monday for not having secured any trophy since the turn of the year. He said:

"I could have done everything different. Very poor performance from my side. No titles this year. That's not something I'm used to. I was starting the season most of my career with a Grand Slam win or, you know, Dubai win, or any or tournament.

"It's fine. You know, it's part of the sport. You just have to accept it. Some you win; some you lose. Hopefully, I'll win some more and still keep going."

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were particularly impressed with the Serb's hunger for silverware.

"Bro has played two tournaments this year and is worried about not having won a title. That's just the perfect example of how he lives in a different reality compared to every other active tennis player," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"It's only March," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

A third fan suggested that Djokovic has achieved one milestone after another thanks to his mentality.

"Exactly that’s the Elite mentality..Which has brought dividends for him all these years," the fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic likely to participate in Miami Open 2024

Novak Djokovic

During his post-match press conference at the Indian Wells Masters 2024 on Monday, Novak Djokovic suggested that he might participate in the upcoming Miami Open.

"For the moment, Miami is there, so let's see. Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next," he said.

The outdoor hardcourt event is scheduled to get underway on March 19 with the women's main draw action and conclude with the men's singles final on March 31 at Miami Gardens in Florida.

Djokovic notably holds the record of winning the Miami Open six times, which he shares with Andre Agassi in the men's singles category. Serena Williams, meanwhile, leads the all-time winners' tally with eight titles.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis