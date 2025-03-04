"Petty f**kers who're fine with Elon Musk's baseball hat" - Martina Navratilova tears into Donald Trump aid's apology demand after Zelenskyy clash

Martina Navratilova took a swipe at the US national security advisor Mike Waltz as he demanded an apology from Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after his clash against US President, Donald Trump. Zelenskyy's heated exchange against Trump and US Vice President, JD Vance, was a huge talking point in global affairs.

Ad

On Friday, February 28, Trump and Vance hosted Zelenskyy at the Oval Office in front of reports from across the world. The global leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine war when things got heated. Vance and Trump raised their voices, even interrupting the Ukrainian President at times.

In the aftermath, several global leaders showed their support for Zelenskyy and condemned the actions of the American leaders. Recently, however, Trump's aid Waltz demanded an apology from Zelenskyy.

Ad

Trending

"What we need to hear from President Zelenskyy is that he has regret for what happened," Waltz said.

A video of Waltz's comments was posted on X and American tennis icon Martina Navratilova reacted to it, stating:

"Petty f**kers who are fine with Musk wearing a baseball hat at the cabinet meeting. They want utter subservience and a**ikissing. What bullies and sycophants…"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former World No. 1 seemingly referred to a question Zelenskyy was asked during his meeting with Trump at the White House. The Ukrainian President was asked why he was not wearing a suit for his appointment at the Oval Office. It led to widespread criticism and the mention of tech mogul Elon Musk who has been spotted wearing casual clothing in the White House.

Martina Navratilova labels chaotic Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelensky clash in the Oval Office a 'setup'

Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon 2023 Source: Getty

During the Oval Office meeting between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, the leaders discussed how to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ad

Vance emphasized that diplomacy should lead the way to achieve their goals. However, Zelenskyy was unconvinced by that path and asked Vance what diplomacy had achieved till now. Tempers flared soon after with Vance and Trump talking over Zelenskyy and the meeting ending abruptly.

The controversial meeting took the world media by storm and conspiracy theories were not far behind. An X account shared a lengthy thread claiming that the heated exchange was 'scripted' so the USA could start favoring Russia in the coming days.

Ad

Reacting to the thread, Martina Navratilova wrote:

"This was a total setup"

Expand Tweet

The 18-time Grand Slam champion regularly critiques the US President on social media but she has clarified that she has no personal enmity with the 78-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback