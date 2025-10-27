PICTURES: Elena Rybakina all smiles as she explores Tokyo with coach Stefano Vukov days after controversial withdrawal

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:48 GMT
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 11 - Source: Getty
Elena Rybakina greeted some fans in Tokyo after her shocking withdrawal from the Japan Open semifinal was met with quite the backlash over the internet, with some finding the decision convenient and selfish. Since Rybakina made it to the semifinal, she confirmed herself a spot in the WTA Finals, which will be played from Nov. 1 to 8, 2025.

In the pictures uploaded, Rybakina can be seen posing with a fan alongside coach Stefano Vukov. In one photo, a fan was wearing a hoodie of the University of North Carolina with their logo in front while posing with the women's tennis star, who aims to be at her best at the upcoming WTA Finals in Riyadh.

In another snap, Rybakina can be seen holding an umbrella with a Redbull cap on. It was a rainy day in Tokyo as the tennis star explored one of her favorite cities.

"Rainy but still one of my favorite cities Arigato," she wrote. Thank you Yonex Tennis for the amazing hospitality."
Why Elena Rybakina withdrew from Japan Open?

Elena Rybakina was in line to play the semifinal match against Linda Noskova. But since Rybakina withdrew from the tournament, Noskova advanced to the final, where she was beaten by Belinda Bencic. In her reasoning, Rybakina cited back issues behind her decision.

“I have been having problems with my back and can’t play 100%. I am disappointed that my fans will not see me today but I hope to see you next year,” she said.
After making the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, the eight-player field for this year's WTA Finals is set. Rybakina will enter the tournament and is hoping to do well in the round robin format, which will see her facing Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus), Iga Świątek (Poland), Coco Gauff (USA), Amanda Anisimova (USA), Madison Keys (USA), Jessica Pegula (USA) and Jasmine Paolini (Italy).

Rybakina has won one Grand Slam in her career, winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championship. Her career singles record is 372-159, with the highest ranking she achieved being World No. 3 in June 2023. She has played the Tour Finals in 2023 and 2024, so this will be her third straight appearance.

