PICTURES: Iga Swiatek rocks casual all-white look as she explores Seoul's 'amazing' culture after Korea Open triumph

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:51 GMT
Iga Swiatek rocks casual all-white look as she explores Seoul's 'amazing' culture after Korea Open triumph - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek's trip to Seoul turned out to be successful both on and off the court. She won her 25th career WTA title at the 2025 Korea Open, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the final on Sunday. The match, which was held at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center, lasted 2 hours and 41 minutes.

One day after winning the Korea Cup, Swiatek posted several photos from her stay in Seoul. In one photo, she posed in an all-white ensemble with brown sunglasses. The rest of her photos documented her journey in Seoul, visiting landmarks, tasting local delicacies and immersing herself in the Korean culture.

"Last day in Seoul. Such an amazing city, culture and incredibly kind people. Thank you so much for having me. 💙" Swiatek wrote in the caption.
In the Korea Open final, Iga Swiatek saved three match points in the second set and secured victory in the third. This was her first title win after losing the opening set. The Korea Open victory marked her third title of the 2025 season after seeing success at Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

Iga Swiatek draws reference to her father while mentioning the importance of win to her

Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with her father Tomasz Swiatek after defeating Jessica Pegula of the United States in the singles final on the final day of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, on November 06, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with her father Tomasz Swiatek after defeating Jessica Pegula of the United States in the singles final on the final day of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, on November 06, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek's father, Tomasz, competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. Swiatek sees the Korea Open victory as an honor to her father, who failed to bag a medal on the Polish rowing team.

"I'm happy that I could win here because of the family history," she said. "My dad couldn't win the Olympics, but at least I won this tournament, so hopefully he's going to come here next year to enjoy everything."

After the win, Swiatek acknowledged Ekaterina Alexandrova's strong performance. She said:

"Honestly, I don't know how I won it, because you were just playing great. I just tried to stay alive."
With the 57th win of the season, Iga Swiatek extended her lead for most in match wins for the 2025 season, drawing her close to dethroning the current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from the top of the WTA rankings. Sabalenka has won 56 matches this season.

Following them both in third place are Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina with 42 wins each. Alexandrova is fifth with 41 match wins.

