PICTURES: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel turns up the glamor in elegant black dress on day out with girlfriends

The tennis legend, Rafael Nadal's sister, Maribel Nadal, has shared glimpses of her day out in a glamorous black dress with her girlfriends. The younger sister of the elite Spanish player is the deputy general manager of his academy, Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.Rafael Nadal is widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Throughout his decorated career, he clinched 92 ATP Tour singles titles, including 22 major titles, as well as 11 doubles titles. Furthermore, the superstar has also shared a close bond with her younger sister, who has always shown unwavering support during his decorated career and beyond the court as well.Through her recent Instagram stories, Maribel Nadal shared elegant glimpses of her day out with her girlfriends. Her first picture featured her hugging her cousin, and she added the caption:&quot;Cousinnn 🤎🤎@ clodeat 🎂&quot;Maribel's next picture featured her standing with her girlfriends in a scenic outdoor location surrounded by water and hills.Screenshot of Maribel Nadal's Instagram stories | Source: IG/mariabel_nadalMaribel Nadal has been a notable presence in Rafael Nadal's on and off-court life and played a significant role in introducing María Francisca Perello Pascual, who married the star in October 2019 after dating since 2005. The couple welcomed their son, Rafael Jr., in October 2022, and on 7 August 2025, they welcomed their second son, Miquel.Rafael Nadal and Maribel Nadal attend the Rafa Nadal Open by Movistar final match togetherRafael Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar - Source: GettyThe tennis icon, famously known as 'The King of Clay' due to his 14 French Open titles, attended the Rafa Nadal Open by Movistar final match alongside her sister, Maribel Nadal, and Carmen Sanchez de Medina, who is the Head of Sponsorship at Telefónica.Through its Instagram post on August 31, 2025, the Rafa Nadal Academy added its thoughts on the final match, an ATP Challenger Tour tournament.&quot;🇪🇸 @rafaelnadal is in the house 🏟️ Rafa is enjoying the Rafa Nadal Open by Movistar final with @mariabel_nadal, Deputy General Director of the @rafanadalacademy, and Carmen Sánchez de Medina (Movistar). What a great match we’re watching between @danirinconn_ and @jurij_rodionov!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe final was the seventh edition of the Rafa Nadal Open by Movistar and was played between the Spanish player Daniel Rincon, and the Austrian player Jurij Rodionov. The match was concluded in 1 hour and 43 minutes, with Rincon winning with a set score of 7-6(3), 6-2.