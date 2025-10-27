PICTURES: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turns up the style in chic polka dot outfit while enjoying F1 Mexico Grand Prix

Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shared a sneak peek of her time at the F1 Mexico Grand Prix. She turned heads as she donned a polka dot outfit to the event.Fritz is currently gearing up for the upcoming WTA Finals, which is scheduled to commence on November 1 in Riyadh. While the American is preparing for his appearance at his next tournament, his girlfriend, Riddle, is busy enjoying the F1 Grand Prix. She recently attended the F1 Mexico Grand Prix, which took place from October 24 to 26, 2025, at the Autodromo Heramnos Rodriguez.Riddle shared a few pictures from her time at the Grand Prix on Instagram. From posing in her stunning black-colored polka dot dress to the pictures of the racecourse to selfies from the events, she shared it all. The post's caption read:&quot;I wana go fast!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis isn't the first time Riddle has attended the Formula 1 events. She also previously attended events, including the Miami Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2024.Taylor Fritz's latest appearance on the court was at the Swiss Indoors, where he couldn't progress further than the round of 16, where he was defeated by Ugo Humbert, who registered a 6-3, 6-4 win, advancing to the quarterfinals.Taylor Fritz made his feelings known about his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle's constant support in his careerDuring his 2025 Wimbledon campaign, Taylor Fritz sat for a media conversation after making it to the semi-finals, where he made his feelings known about the improvement in his performance, crediting his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, for the same. Talking about his relationship with the media, he said that she is the one that helps him stay focused and is the reason behind him doing all the right things. (as quoted by Live Mint)&quot;There's been a pretty constant results and ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier,&quot; said Taylor Fritz.He added:She almost like kind of just mother me in a way,&quot; he added, jokingly, &quot;with like, the diet and going to sleep on time. Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words.Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating each other for the past five years after they met each other in 2020 through a celebrity dating app named Raya and have been together since then.