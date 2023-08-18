Novak Djokovic set the record for the most lopsided head-to-head record with his latest win over Gael Monfils, leaving tennis fans joking about another feather being added to the Serbian's cap.

Djokovic took on Monfils in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Thursday. The World No. 2 dominated the baseline rallies to emerge victorious in one hour and eight minutes with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

With the win against Monfils, Djokovic now owns the record for most wins without a defeat against a player - breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal, who leads 18-0 against Richard Gasquet.

Fans took to social media in reaction to the Serbian's newest record, with one stating that Djokovic is breaking "random records" now.

"Pigeonizer in Chief. He's now breaking really random records," the fan tweeted.

Another fan spoke about how professional athletes are strong and ruthless.

"This is when you realise pro athletes are cut different… I just wouldn’t show up," read one post.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic defeats Gael Monfils, gears up to face Taylor Fritz in Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Cincinnati Open is the first time Novak Djokovic is in action on the ATP Tour since his Wimbledon Championships final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz. A second-set retirement by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the opening match handed the Serbian his first win on American soil since 2021.

The straight-sets defeat of Gael Monfils was Djokovic's 17th on hardcourts this season. He holds a 17-1 record on the surface in 2023 and is gunning for his third Cincinnati title this week.

Despite the lopsided record against Monfils, the former World No. 1 stated that he initially struggled, owing to the Frenchman's athleticism.

"It was kind of an evolution of both players over the past 15-plus years that we've been playing each other in different parts of the world, also in juniors. I think early on I struggled a lot with him, I think physically as well. When you play on of the most athletic guys on the Tour, you have to be ready, every ball comes back," he said after the win.

Next up for Djokovic is a clash with home favorite Taylor Fritz, who advanced to the quarterfinals after Laslo Djere retired while trailing 0-5 on Thursday. Fritz is through to his 12th quarterfinal this season, including eight on hardcourts, a surface where he holds a 31-8 record in 2023.

The Serbian will head into the match against Fritz with confidence, having won all six of their previous encounters to date.

