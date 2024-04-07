American tennis legend Jimmy Connors has weighed in on Rafael Nadal's decision to opt out of the Monte-Carlo Masters, the event he has won a record 11 times since turning pro in the year 2001.

Nadal is on the verge of drawing curtains on his distinguished professional career. Marred by injuries, he hasn't competed much on the ATP Tour in the last 15 months. He hasn't played a Grand Slam match following the second-round loss at the Australian Open in January 2023.

In the 2024 season thus far, he has only participated in one tournament- the Brisbane International. He most recently withdrew from the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo, citing fitness problems.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Jimmy Connors recently suggested that the Spaniard made the right decision.

"Playing hurt is no fun, especially as you get older. If you're not careful, you can even do more damage. Rafa's been around long enough, he knows himself better than anybody and nobody should make that decision but him," he said in a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast [at 22:30].

Connors also listed out the reasons why playing with an unfit body is a bad choice to make.

"There's nothing worse than playing hurt because that takes away everything. It takes away your movement, it takes away the way you hit your shots and it takes away your attitude toward the way you wanna play. You're always hedging, you’re not fully confident in your health and your movement."

"I'm sure Rafael Nadal has done everything he's ever gotten in the game to do" - Jimmy Connors

During the same episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Jimmy Connors sided with Rafael Nadal on not wanting to walk away from tennis, a sport he must have revered unconditionally over the years.

"I know how difficult it is to let go. No matter what, you try to do anything to stay around and do what you've done at the top of the game for so long and been so successful and you know, sometimes, it’s tough to let go," Connors said [at 23:48].

The American, however, opined that the Spaniard had conquered everything on the court that he would've dreamed of, hence stating that looking after his body should be his top priority at present. Connors said:

"With the success he has... there's no looking back and saying 'I wish I would've done something'. I'm sure he's done everything he's ever gotten in the game to do and you know, taking care of your health I guess comes down to making that decision."

Nadal currently sits only behind Novak Djokovic in the men's Grand Slam winners tally with 22 championships under his belt and is tied third with Steffi Graf in the all-time list.

