"Pointless stat imo" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic overtaking Rafael Nadal in French Open milestone

The tennis world online reacted to Novak Djokovic breaking the record of reaching more French Open quarterfinals than Rafael Nadal.
Rafael Nadal won Roland Garros a record 14 times, more than any player who won any Grand Slam tournament. However, not all milestones from the tournament belong to him after Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match on Sunday, June 4.
Djokovic defeated Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He reached the quarterfinal for the 17th time, once more than Nadal.
The Serb deservedly received praise from fans online for the accomplishment after the match.
"Novak Djokovic now got more Roland Garros QFs than 14 times champ Rafa Nadal. Quite a stat," wrote tennis journalist Jose Morgado.
"Making the quarterfinals of a Slam in 17 out of 18 years is pretty astounding. Only Federer at Wimbledon has matched that type of consistency at a Slam," wrote a fan on Twitter.
"This says he is GOAT," one of the fans took it a step further with his opinion.
Not all reactions were positive, though, with some of the reactions being that the stat is pointless.
"Irrelevant stat. So yay, he made all those quarterfinals but only won twice. That’s actually embarrassing," wrote a fan on Twitter.
"And Rafa has more AusOpen quarterfinals than Novak, pointless stat imo," wrote another fan.
Here are some more reactions:
Novak Djokovic to play Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2023
Novak Djokovic will face Karen Khachanov from Russia in the quarterfinal of the 2023 French Open on Tuesday, June 6.
The Serb reached the quarterfinals by beating Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in the fourth round on Sunday.
He started the tournament by defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1), in the first round. The Serb bested Marton Fucsovics, 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3), in the second round, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2, in the third round.
Khachanov, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1, in the fourth round.
He started the tournament by defeating Constant Lestienne, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3, in the first round. The Russian dispatched Radu Albot, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round, and Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5), in the second round.
This will be the 10th head-to-head duel between Djokovic and Khachanov, with the former World No. 1 winning in eight of those. The Serb lost to the Russian only in the final of the 2018 Paris Masters, 7-5, 6-4.
