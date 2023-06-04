"Pointless stat imo" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic overtaking Rafael Nadal in French Open milestone

The tennis world online reacted to Novak Djokovic breaking the record of reaching more French Open quarterfinals than Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal won Roland Garros a record 14 times, more than any player who won any Grand Slam tournament. However, not all milestones from the tournament belong to him after Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match on Sunday, June 4.

Djokovic defeated Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He reached the quarterfinal for the 17th time, once more than Nadal.

The Serb deservedly received praise from fans online for the accomplishment after the match.

"Novak Djokovic now got more Roland Garros QFs than 14 times champ Rafa Nadal. Quite a stat," wrote tennis journalist Jose Morgado.

José Morgado @josemorgado The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



If he wins today, he'll set a tournament record for most French Open QFs reached (via



Blows my *mind* that Djokovic could have more RG QFs on his resume than Nadal. Novak Djokovic is out on Philippe-Chatrier facing Juan Pablo Varillas.If he wins today, he'll set a tournament record for most French Open QFs reached (via @ATPMediaInfo ).Blows my *mind* that Djokovic could have more RG QFs on his resume than Nadal. Novak Djokovic is out on Philippe-Chatrier facing Juan Pablo Varillas.If he wins today, he'll set a tournament record for most French Open QFs reached (via @ATPMediaInfo).Blows my *mind* that Djokovic could have more RG QFs on his resume than Nadal. https://t.co/sxd2IB1ZBk Novak Djokovic now got more #RolandGarros QFs than 14 times champ Rafa Nadal. Quite a stat. twitter.com/TennisPodcast/… Novak Djokovic now got more #RolandGarros QFs than 14 times champ Rafa Nadal. Quite a stat. twitter.com/TennisPodcast/…

"Making the quarterfinals of a Slam in 17 out of 18 years is pretty astounding. Only Federer at Wimbledon has matched that type of consistency at a Slam," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Ø @amyampaire @josemorgado Making the Quarterfinals of a slam in 17 out of 18 years is pretty astounding. Only Federer at Wimbledon has matched that type of consistency at a slam. @josemorgado Making the Quarterfinals of a slam in 17 out of 18 years is pretty astounding. Only Federer at Wimbledon has matched that type of consistency at a slam.

"This says he is GOAT," one of the fans took it a step further with his opinion.

Not all reactions were positive, though, with some of the reactions being that the stat is pointless.

"Irrelevant stat. So yay, he made all those quarterfinals but only won twice. That’s actually embarrassing," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Betty Scott 𓃵 @Betty_A_Scott @josemorgado Irrelevant stat. So yay, he made all those quarter pfinals but only won twice. That’s actually embarrassing @josemorgado Irrelevant stat. So yay, he made all those quarter pfinals but only won twice. That’s actually embarrassing 😳

"And Rafa has more AusOpen quarterfinals than Novak, pointless stat imo," wrote another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

BihariBabu @mayanksledger @josemorgado So now making more quarter finals , semifinals have become a standard for greatness🤣🤣 they are both at 22 slams... @josemorgado So now making more quarter finals , semifinals have become a standard for greatness🤣🤣 they are both at 22 slams...

U @claydaladmirer @TennisPodcast @ATPMediaInfo Imagine Nadal having a record like this on hard courts or grass @TennisPodcast @ATPMediaInfo Imagine Nadal having a record like this on hard courts or grass😆

anna12345 @anna12345marko @TennisPodcast @ATPMediaInfo 2009. didn’t have Rafa nor Nole in the 1/4finale. No wonder Roger won it. @TennisPodcast @ATPMediaInfo 2009. didn’t have Rafa nor Nole in the 1/4finale. No wonder Roger won it.😆

Chenzo🇷🇸🇷🇺 @Chenzo279 @TennisPodcast @ATPMediaInfo If there was no Nadal, Djokovic could have up to 10x RG titles himself @TennisPodcast @ATPMediaInfo If there was no Nadal, Djokovic could have up to 10x RG titles himself

Manoj @ymanojkumar @TennisPodcast @josemorgado @ATPMediaInfo Nole is more dangerous than Roger on clay courts and Rafa had to continuously battle with him to achieve so many of his clay titles. Clearly amplifies Rafa's achievements on clay because of such a dangerous opponent. @TennisPodcast @josemorgado @ATPMediaInfo Nole is more dangerous than Roger on clay courts and Rafa had to continuously battle with him to achieve so many of his clay titles. Clearly amplifies Rafa's achievements on clay because of such a dangerous opponent.

Novak Djokovic to play Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2023

Karen Khachanov and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will face Karen Khachanov from Russia in the quarterfinal of the 2023 French Open on Tuesday, June 6.

The Serb reached the quarterfinals by beating Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in the fourth round on Sunday.

He started the tournament by defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1), in the first round. The Serb bested Marton Fucsovics, 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3), in the second round, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2, in the third round.

Khachanov, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1, in the fourth round.

He started the tournament by defeating Constant Lestienne, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3, in the first round. The Russian dispatched Radu Albot, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round, and Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5), in the second round.

This will be the 10th head-to-head duel between Djokovic and Khachanov, with the former World No. 1 winning in eight of those. The Serb lost to the Russian only in the final of the 2018 Paris Masters, 7-5, 6-4.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes