Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish tennis sensation, recently dismissed the idea that World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been closely monitoring his performance in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz, who advanced to the second round after a swift victory against Jeremy Chardy, was asked during a press conference if he feels Djokovic’s eyes on him. The question was prompted by the fact that the two may meet in the tournament's final.

"Well, I don't feel that. Probably he is watching my matches, he's controlling all I'm doing. Probably he does that. But I don't feel that he's 100 percent focused on my game, focused on my matches. It's like everyone talking about me," Alcaraz responded.

While brushing aside the suggestion that Djokovic has been particularly focused on his games, Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he, too, has been observing Djokovic's matches, but not in their entirety.

"I'm watching his matches, that's obvious, but not the whole match. I think he does the same as me," he added.

Coming off a strong win against Chardy, where he won the match 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, the young Spaniard noted how critical it was to complete the match quickly. This was more so given the rainfall that disrupted other matches.

"It's really, really good to have finished the match and not wait for the rain. Let's see if my opponents are going to finish the match," he stated.

Carlos Alcaraz, who has seen remarkable success in his career thus far, was also quizzed about how he has prepared to avoid a recurrence of the cramping issue. It was this issue that led to his exit from the semifinals at Roland Garros.

The 18-year-old attributed the incident to the tension of facing Djokovic in a Grand Slam semi-final and believes that experience will help him manage future high-pressure situations better.

Despite his rapid rise in the ranks and being hailed as a successor to the great generation of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz modestly dismissed the idea.

"Well, I don't feel that I'm the best of my generation. I mean, Sinner is there. Rune, as well. They are playing a great level," he said.

Alcaraz's main aim for this tournament remains clear, however: To win. When asked about his goal for this tournament, the Spanish prodigy said:

"To win the tournament. That's the main goal right now for me."

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jeremy Chardy, progresses to the second round

Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz has successfully advanced to the second round at Wimbledon 2023, by outplaying his opponent, Jeremy Chardy, on July 4.

The straight-set victory, culminating in a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, wrapped up after nearly two hours of riveting tennis in the tournament's opening round.

This is the third year running that Carlos Alcaraz, the proud recipient of the 2023 Queen's Club title, has achieved this feat at Wimbledon.

He is on a quest for his second Grand Slam trophy, showcasing his unwavering dedication and exceptional skill set on the tennis court.

In the course of the match against Chardy, Carlos Alcaraz demonstrated remarkable performance, securing a total of 104 points and hitting an impressive 38 winners.

He outshone his rival in terms of aces as well, landing 10 compared to Chardy's single one. With respect to serve efficiency, Carlos Alcaraz demonstrated a win rate of 78 percent on his first serve and managed a commendable 50 percent win rate on his second serve.

His prowess in receiving was equally noteworthy, as he won 52 percent of the receiving points, further asserting his dominance on the grass court.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes