"Proper box office, couldn't have asked for better" - Tennis fans delighted by Wimbledon 2023 men's SF line-up ft. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

The exciting men's semifinals line-up at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships featuring Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner sparked excitement and delight among tennis fans.

On Wednesday, July 12, Medvedev ended Christopher Eubanks' fairytale run at the grasscourt Major, edging past the American 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 to advance to his maiden Wimbledon semifinal. Despite falling behind after the second and third sets, the Russian relied on his serve to get himself out of trouble, winning 89 percent of his first-serve points in the final two sets.

Alcaraz, too, reached his first-ever semifinal at SW19 after battling past Holger Rune 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4. Although both players looked to be evenly matched for the majority of the clash, it was the Spaniard who came out on top in the decisive moments. He struck 35 winners and fended off the sole break point he conceded.

With their wins, Medvedev and Alcaraz joined Djokovic and Sinner in the semifinals, who had advanced to the final four after defeating Andrey Rublev and Roman Safiullin respectively.

Several fans expressed their satisfaction with the last four match-ups and asserted that they couldn't have asked for better players to make the final four.

"Realistically the top 4 men we could have gotten for the semi. Quality tennis on deck," a fan tweeted.

"Proper box office semis, couldn't ask for better than that. 4 best players in the world at the moment?" another fan chimed in.

Other fans shared their predictions for the all-important final.

"Medvedev vs Djokovic for final bookmark it," a fan commented.

"Alcaraz vs Sinner surely," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner faced off in Wimbledon 2022 QF; Daniil Medvedev took on Carlos Alcaraz at SW19 in 2021

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner faced off in a thrilling clash in last year's quarterfinal. Following his win over Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner entered the clash with confidence, quickly rushing away to a two-set lead over the Serb.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion raised his level to claim a crucial break in the third set before dominating the fourth set to force a decider. Djokovic remained clinical in the fifth set and claimed a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over the Italian en route to his seventh Wimbledon title.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev faced each other for the first time in the second round of the 2021 edition of the grasscourt Major. The then World No. 75 Alcaraz was no match for the Russian at the time, going down in straight sets, 4-6, 1-6, 2-6.

The exciting men's semifinal clashes at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships will take place on Friday, July 14.

