"Psychopaths don’t feel empathy" - Martina Navratilova slams former US President Donald Trump for remarks on Iowa high school shooting

Martina Navratilova recently called out former US President Donald Trump for his lack of "empathy" after the Republican presidential nominee made a statement on the recent school shooting in Iowa.

Navratilova, also an activist for LGBT rights, criticized Trump for telling the people of Iowa to "get over it" and labeled him as a "psychopath". The school shooting, which occurred on Thursday, January 4, at Perry High School, was carried out by a 17-year-old boy who shot himself after killing a sixth-grader and four other students and the principal.

The tragic incident sparked outrage and grief among the local community and the nation, as well as calls for stricter gun control and measures to prevent such violence. However, Trump, who was campaigning in Iowa the next day, seemed to downplay the severity of the situation and showed little sympathy for the victims and their families.

"I want to send our support and our deepest sympathies to the victims and families touched by the terrible school shooting yesterday in Perry, Iowa. To the entire community: We love you, we pray for you and we ask God to heal and comfort really the whole state and the pain that you have. This is something that's very unique to your state," Trump said. (via Snopes.com)

"We're really with you, as much as anybody can be. It's a very terrible thing that happened. And it's just terrible to see that happening. It's just terrible. So surprising to see it here. But, we have to get over it. We have to move forward," he added.

The clip of Trump's campaign speech was shared by an X(formerly Twitter) user, with a caption:

Martina Navratilova reshared the tweet on Friday, January 5, and added her comment:

"Psychopaths don’t feel empathy. That’s who he is."

Martina Navratilova expresses concern on the prospect of Donald Trump becoming US President in 2024

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her concern that former US President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidency would harm women and people of color.

Navratilova has always been outspoken about her views and has not hesitated to condemn the former President. She has often mocked Trump on social media and the latest example was when she responded to an X user’s tweet about a Texas woman named Kate Cox who had to escape the state to get urgent abortion care.

The user warned that all pregnant women in the U.S. would be in danger if the former president came back to power in 2024.

"If Trump wins the 2024 election, every pregnant woman in America -- red state, blue state, purple state, wherever -- will be at risk, just as Kate Cox was in Texas. Abstaining from the election or wasting your vote on a 3rd party says you don't give a damn about women like Kate," the tweet read.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion replied to the tweet by saying that Trump’s return to power would be a disaster for women and non-white people.

"It will be war on all women and all non white people," Martina Navratilova said.