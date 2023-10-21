Alexander Zverev, Feliciano Lopez, Anastasia Pavlyuchenko, and the tennis world poured in their wishes for Andrey Rublev on his birthday. The Russian turned 26 on Friday, October 20.

Rublev is arguably one on the most well-liked tennis players in the world. Ranked No. 5, Rublev has not only impressed the tennis community with his skills on the court, but has also earned the public’s support due to his humorous personality off the court.

Along with his great bond with his fans, Andrey Rublev has captivated his colleagues as well, with many praising his kind and genuine personality.

Rublev, who is currently in Vienna, Austria, for the 2023 Erste Bank Open, was showered with wishes from his peers.

Zverev, who has known Rublev since their junior days, wrote a heartfelt message on social media, reminiscing about their 2021 Cincinnati Masters final. The German also teased the Russian by sharing a hilarious capture of him from the 2023 US Open.

“Happy birthday little brother. You know I love you @andreyrublev,” Zverev wrote on his Instagram story, adding two heart emojis.

Alexander Zverev on Instagram

Former World No. 12 Feliciano Lopez, who retired from tennis this year, too, celebrated Andrey Rublev’s birthday by praising his “pure soul.” The Spaniard also jokingly demanded that the World No. 5 give him a dinner treat.

“Happy birthday to the purest soul in @atptour @AndreyRublev97 Happy birthday champ! Enjoy your day and save some $ to buy dinner for me,” he wrote on X.

Compatriot and 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova wished Rublev by recalling a hilarious memory from their Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles experience, where they won the gold medal together.

“Happy bday @andreyrublev,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a funny photo from the quadrennial event.

Anastasia Pavlychenkova on Instagram

Here’s a few more wishes from the tennis world:

Andrey Rublev's 2023 season highlights thus far

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Andrey Rublev has enjoyed one of his best seasons yet this year. So far, the 26-year-old has featured in six finals and won two titles, including his maiden Masters 1000 at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He recently finished as the runner-up at yet another Masters 1000 tournament, the Shanghai Masters.

Additionally, the Russian also reached the quarterfinals at three of the four Grand Slam events – the Australian Open, the US Open and Wimbledon. This is also his third consecutive year winning at least 50 matches. He currently stands at a 50-21 win-loss record this season.

Thanks to his tremendous success this season, Rublev, placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 5, is on track to qualify for the ATP Finals for the fourth year running. He will look to make the cut at the upcoming ATP 500 Erste Bank Open in Vienna.