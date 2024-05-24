Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa claimed that the German would have beaten Rafael Nadal in the semifinal of the 2022 French Open if not for his injury. Mischa also hopes that Zverev defeats Nadal in straight sets in their upcoming first-round encounter in Paris. Fans were left fuming at Mischa's comments.

14-time French Open champion Nadal will take on fourth seed Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Zverev's brother Mischa is confident that the German will get the result this time and would have also won the 2022 semifinal.

"I always say that Zverev could and should have won at the time [in 2022]. This time he will also win," Mischa said (via EuroSport).

Furthermore, he mentioned that Nadal has become "slower" and Zverev will hopefully end the match in three sets.

"I think Zverev will win in the end and I hope it will be over in three sets."

Fans were unconvinced by Mischa's belief that Zverev would have won the match in 2022.

"The narrative about their semifinal match is weird. So many times I read “Zverev was going to win the match” while he was down a set and facing a man who has only 3 LOSSES there and a STATUE in the stadium," one fan wrote.

"Mischa is talking nonsense. I do admit that Zverev played very well & what happened to him that day was unfortunate. But Rafa fought that match like a Champion. His thunderous Fh winners were incredible," another fan wrote.

One fan asked, "Wait a minute did he say he shd have won it then? Really Mischa???"

Another fan claimed, "Why people keep saying that Zverev could’ve won that match? He was one set down and about to play a tie break, against Rafa, in Roland Garros! Really? He had zero chances in 2022! ZERO!"

One fan called Nadal a God of Roland Garros and wrote:

"He wouldn't have won it back then, ppl forget that it had been 3 hours already in 2022 and Zverev was the one tiring out, not Rafa.. Yes, this year its more open but i will always back Rafa at RG, he's a God there."

Several fans felt Mischa was overconfident and it might come back to haunt him.

"Mischa is over confident; also should have some respect to tennis legend Rafa," wrote one fan.

"I cannot stress enough that Rafael Nadal beating Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Open would be f*cking HILARIOUS after this," another wrote.

Daniil Medvedev does not count Rafael Nadal out of the French Open 1R encounter against Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev practiced with Rafael Nadal and claimed that the Spaniard came out on top against him. According to the Russian, Nadal was better during their practice sets than he was at the Madrid Open or the Italian Open.

The World No. 5 believes Nadal may not be the favorite against Alexander Zverev but he can still win.

"It will be interesting for me to see how he plays against Zverev because Rafa will always be Rafa. He has won here 14 times and until he plays here and maybe even if he is not the favorite, he can perfectly win," Medvedev said during a press conference (via Puntodebreak).

