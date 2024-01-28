Rafael Nadal congratulates Rohan Bopanna on his “unique achievement” as Indian becomes oldest men's doubles Grand Slam champ and No. 1 in history

Rafael Nadal congratulated Rohan Bopanna as the latter recently won the men's doubles title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Bopanna became the oldest man in the Open Era to lift a Grand Slam men's doubles title at 43. He won his first men's doubles title on his 61st attempt, which is the most appearances before a victory. The Indian will also be the new World No. 1 in men's doubles, becoming the oldest to achieve the feat.

Nadal took to his social media to congratulate the 43-year-old on his 'unique achievement'.

"Congrats Rohan on an amazing and unique achievement!!!!," the Spaniard wrote on his Instagram Story.

The doubles team of Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 to lift the title. This came a year after a heartbreaking mixed doubles final loss at the 2023 Australian Open, where he paired with compatriot Sania Mirza.

Rafael Nadal becomes ambassador for Saudi Arabian Tennis

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal, who is currently out of action due to an injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open, is using this extended layoff to launch a new initiative to support tennis in Saudi Arabia.

Nadal has signed a deal to become the new ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF). The 22-time Grand Slam winner will open a 'Rafa Nadal Academy' in Saudi Arabia. He will also work with the national teams that represent the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic committees in international tournaments.

Nadal revealed the reason for this partnership via a press release by the Saudi Tennis Federation. The King of Clay said there is real potential for tennis in Saudi Arabia.

"Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that. I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.

Nadal also talked about how kids in Saudi Arabia have a passion for sports.

"The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racquet or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference," the Spaniard added.

