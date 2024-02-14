Rafael Nadal doubtful about Qatar Open participation, guarantees Indian Wells appearance if nothing "strange" happens

Rafael Nadal may skip playing at the Qatar Open, set to be played between February 19-24, despite having earlier added the ATP 250 event to his 2024 calendar.

Nadal, in his latest interview with El Objective, said that while he would love to play in the Gulf Country, the decision will be made at the last minute based on his health.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion returned to competition in January this year at the Brisbane International after missing most of 2023 due to an injury. However, he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open after sustaining another hip injury — albeit minor — in Brisbane.

"On my calendar is Doha and then Indian Wells (from March 6 to 17) and it is true that I arrived very close to Doha ," Rafael Nadal said.

"I would love to be in Doha, but... I see the decision for Doha more at the last minute. I will travel to Indian Wells if there is nothing strange for sure," he added.

Elaborating on his recovery, Nadal said he has experienced some discomfort on the practice courts and was not fully ready to be back competing.

The Spaniard added that every injury setback takes a toll on him, both mentally and physically, but expressed hope to be in good shape for the Indian Wells set to be played from March 6-17.

Nadal said the Indian Wells will be a special event for him and barring an out-of-the-blue last-minute development, he will be making the trip to the United States.

"I have had some discomfort in recent weeks and I am a little bit on the limit," Rafael Nadal said. "At this point, every hit I take, every injury, is a setback not only in tennis and physically, but also mentally."

"I trust 100% to be in Indian Wells, it is a very special tournament for me. I don't know if it will be the last time I am going to play it, but there are chances yes, so I would like to be in Indian Wells," he added.

A look into Rafael Nadal's Brisbane International 2024 campaign

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Rafael Nadal opened his 2024 season with a solid 7-5, 6-1 victory over fellow Grand Slam champion Dominic Thiem for his first win in around 12 months.

The Spaniard then scored another convincing 6-1, 6-2 win over Jason Kubler to enter the quarterfinals without dropping a set. His run, however, was cut short by an inspired Jordan Thompson, who handed him a 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3 defeat.

