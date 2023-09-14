Rafael Nadal goes swimming training as news of potential Australian Open 2024 comeback swirls

Rafael Nadal recently took to social media to upload a picture of himself swimming on a coast just outside his hometown, Mallorca, in Spain.

Nadal has made sporadic public appearances this year, as he has finally begun his recovery from a serious hip injury. The 37-year-old, however, has kept fans posted on the rehabilitation process during his time away from tennis. On Thursday (September 14), he documented a part of his training regimen on Instagram.

The Spaniard is seen swimming at Porto Cristo, a small town on the eastern coast of Mallorca. The backdrop to his activity is very serene, with an oak tree, and the landscape of his hometown further embellishes the picture.

"Working," he wrote, followed by a swimming and a check-mark emoji.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 13), the social media handle of his tennis academy also uploaded a few pictures from an interactive session that the 22-time Major Grand Slam winner was a part of.

The 37-year-old was visibly in good physical shape during the event, indicating that he is working hard to make his much-awaited comeback in 2024.

Rafael Nadal eyes a return to tennis at Australian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after exiting the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has been out of action ever since injuring his hip during the 2023 Australian Open. The 37-year-old recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to address the issue but faces an extensive rehabilitation process before his potential comeback.

The Spaniard has only played four professional matches this year, which turned into a subpar performance due to his physical niggles. He dropped his ATP Cup group-stage matches to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur at the beginning of the year, before exiting in the second round of the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard subsequently withdrew from all the big tournaments following his poor run of results in the Australian Open. The King of Clay also sat out of this year's French Open, where he has won a record 14 Major titles.

Having said that, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Nadal's uncle Toni recently gave a positive update on the 22-time Major winner's injury recovery. The coach claimed his nephew is bidding for a return at the 2024 Australian Open, provided his rehabilitation process goes as planned.

"Rafa is fine, recovering. If everything goes well, he wants to return to the courts for the 2024 Australian Open, " the veteran coach told El Desmarque.

While tennis fans eagerly await his comeback to the Australian Open, many are hoping that he will be able to complete his rehabilitation process in time.

