"Rafael Nadal should know to not underestimate what Novak Djokovic can do" - Fans react to Spaniard's 'salty' remarks on Serb's Slam wins this season

Rafael Nadal expressing surprise at Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam title wins this season has sparked a heated discussion among tennis fans.

Djokovic clinched three Grand Slam titles in 2023, previously achieving this feat in 2011, 2015 and 2021. With his historic triumph at the US Open, the Serb became the first player, male or female, to win 24 Major titles in the Open Era. Furthermore, the World No. 1 surpassed Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles and extended his lead over Roger Federer, who retired with 20 Major titles.

In a recent interview with Agencia EFE, Nadal disclosed that while he expected Djokovic to win a Grand Slam title this season, he did not imagine that the Serb would win three.

"The truth is that I imagined Djokovic winning Grand Slam this season, but I did not imagine him winning three because I think there is another young generation that is very powerful," he said.

He also asserted that Carlos Alcaraz missed a significant opportunity to "prevent" the 36-year-old from winning the French Open. However, he stated that the 20-year-old redeemed himself by defeating the Serb in the Wimbledon Championships final.

"Alcaraz had a great opportunity at Roland Garros to prevent Djokovic from winning, but what happened physically happened to him, although after he made up for it and achieved something historic at Wimbledon," he added.

Several fans were left surprised by the Spaniard's comments, with one fan pointing that Nadal, of all people, should know better than to underestimate Djokovic.

"Nadal should know better than most to not underestimate what Djokovic can do," the fan posted.

Another fan claimed that while Roger Federer appeared to have sincere praise for the Serb, Nadal's remarks often contained a tinge of "jealousy" and "spite."

"I try my best to stay neutral despite being a Nole fan. Roger over the years gained respect for Djokovic and in my opinion, he has been pretty open in sincerely praising Nole whenever he had an opportunity. But Nadal no matter how I try to read it, could sense that tad bit of jealousy in his interviews. Maybe due to translations idk but the spite is quite evident to see," the fan commented.

One user cited the 22-time Grand Slam champion's previous remarks and questioned why he appeared "salty" when discussing Djokovic's achievements.

"I thought Rafa didn't care about records? If that's the case, why does he sound so salty about Djokovic in this comment?" the user posted.

Rafael Nadal: "We all know that Novak Djokovic is what he is and that he has achieved something historic"

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

During the interview, Rafael Nadal also expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic's "historic" achievements and stated that there was nothing do but congratulate the Serb.

"In the end, we all know that Djokovic is what he is and that he has achieved something historic, something that had never been achieved before and we can only congratulate him," he told Agencia EFE.

The Spaniard, who has been on the sidelines since sustaining a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open also discussed the possibility of him teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz for doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion stated that he would love to do so, provided his physical condition permits.

I hope, but I don't know. If I'm fine and he wants to, then I'm delighted," he said.

