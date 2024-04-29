Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic news: What to expect from the duo this week? | April 29-May 5

Rafael Nadal will aim to continue his journey at the ongoing Madrid Open this week. He thrashed Darwin Blanch 6-1, 6-0 in the first round last week. The Spaniard followed it up with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Nadal will take on Pedro Cachin in the third round on Monday (April 29). Should he emerge victorious, he could face either 30th seed Jiri Lehecka or qualifier Thiago Monteiro in the fourth round on Tuesday.

The 22-time Major champion's draw gets tougher with every passing round after that. He's likely to cross paths with either Daniil Medvedev or Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. His semifinal opponent is likely to be one of Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud, two of this year's most in-form players.

Nadal could then face two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the championship round. The latter defeated his older countryman en route to his first title here back in 2022.

As for Djokovic, he opted to skip the Madrid Open this year. He was preparing for the upcoming Italian Open, which will run from May 8-19, though his participation could be in jeopardy. The Serb's father, Srdjan, was hospitalized after he suffered a fall at his home, as reported by Sportal.

It's not known how long it would take for him to recover. If things get too complicated, there's a possibility that Djokovic could give the Italian Open a miss. The World No. 1 has participated in just one tournament during this clay swing, the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the semifinals.

Nadal, on the other hand, intends to make a trip to Rome to compete at the Italian Open.

Rafael Nadal is on the Italian Open 2024 entry list

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Even though Nadal is on the entry list of the 2024 Italian Open, his presence there isn't a given until he takes to the court. Given his constant injury struggles this year, his participation there will depend on whether he concludes his Madrid Open campaign without his body breaking down.

If he's healthy enough to compete, the Spaniard will aim to capture his record-extending 11th title at the Italian Open. His most recent title at the venue came back in 2021 after he defeated arch-rival Djokovic in three sets to lift the trophy for the 10th time.

Nadal's title defense the following year ended in the third round. He didn't compete last year due to an injury. The Italian Open has proven to be one of his most successful hunting grounds, so he'll certainly try his best to be there.

