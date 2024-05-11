Rafael Nadal refuses to confirm he's played his final Italian Open campaign after 2024 exit

Rafael Nadal opened up on the possibility of competing at the Italian Open in the future. The Spaniard mentioned that he wasn't 100% sure whether this was the last time Rome had seen him on the court.

Nadal kicked off his campaign in Rome with a win against 24-year-old qualifier Zizou Bergs.

He then faced seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round in what was the duo's first meeting. The Pole comfortably defeated the Spaniard 6-1, 6-3 to send him packing.

During his post-match press conference, the 22-time Major champion was asked why there wasn't a farewell ceremony for him like the one he had in Madrid recently. Nadal responded that he never said that this was going to be his last appearance in Rome.

Contrary to Madrid, where he was sure of his decision, the Spaniard was not 100% sure whether this was going to be his final time competing at the Italian Open.

"I don't know about that. I never said going to be my last tournament here. I said in Madrid because that was that case. Here I am not 100% sure. Was probably 98%, but I will not say 100% when is not 100%, so..."

Though the Spaniard said that he didn't expect any ceremony, he mentioned that if he were to retire, the Italian Open would have time to do something if they wanted to in the next few years.

"Different feeling here than Madrid. Different story. Different kind of moment for me. I don't know. I didn't expect any ceremony honestly, no. If I retired, I think hopefully they going to have time if they want to do something in the next few years."

Rafael Nadal doesn't want to make hasty decisions in the heat of the moment

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Two

While sharing his love for the people in Rome, Rafael Nadal stated that he wasn't sure if this was his final appearance at the Italian Open. Though he said that it was most likely his final dance, he reiterated that he wasn't a guy to make hasty decisions in the heat of the moment and would take some time to see how he felt.

"I don't know if going to be the last time I'm going to play here or not. Of course, is much more chances that that's today the last one. But, of course, I am not a guy that I make decisions in a hot moments, in the tough moments. Just try to let it be little bit the time and then let's see."

Rafael Nadal is slated to play at the French Open (May 20 - June 9) next provided he finds himself in a condition where he can compete at a high level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback