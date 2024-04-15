"Rafael Nadal is not responsible for this horror" "What you doing old man" – Fans amused by Spaniard's latest training video with special effects

Rafael Nadal recently shared a video of his latest training session ahead of the Barcelona Open 2024. The video has drawn hilarious reactions from tennis fans on the internet because of the special effects that have been used in it.

Nadal is set to face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the opening round on Tuesday, April 16, in Barcelona. It will be his first competitive appearance on the tour this season after a run to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International 2024.

Ahead of the first-round match he took to Instagram story and shared a video in which he could be seen practicing at the net on his favorite surface, clay. He shared the same video in the posts but only after adding the heat map fire effect filter.

A fan picked up the 37-year-old's video and reshared it on Reddit.

Other Reddit users were amazed at the video with one of them blaming Benito Perez-Barbadillo, Nadal's representative, for the bizarre effects.

"Rafa is not responsible for this horror. It's benito as always," the fan wrote.

Comment byu/godsobedientslave from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan found the graphics comical and wrote:

"What you doing old man"

Comment byu/godsobedientslave from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from Reddit:

"Rafa watched some anime," a fan wrote.

"It's giving when your parents get Instagram and don't know how to use it haha," a fan said.

Another fan said, "He ain’t got no time to bleed."

"Man has literally no idea how to social media except dropping hola a todos," a fan commented.

"He's so clueless with social media," a fan remarked.

Rafael Nadal has won Barcelona Open a record 12 times

Rafael Nadal poses with the Barcelona Open 2021 men's singles trophy.

Rafael Nadal's prowess on clay courts is not unknown to anyone. Out of the 92 tour titles under his name, a staggering 63 have come at the tournaments played on dirt.

Notably, he won 12 of those 63 clay trophies at the Barcelona Open itself. He triumphed at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona for the first time in 2005 by defeating compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is currently coaching Carlos Alcaraz, in the final.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion remained invincible at the ATP 500 tournament till 2013, notably absenting in 2010 due to fatigue. He then reclaimed his crown in 2016 by downing two-time defending champion Kei Nishikori in the title clash and went on an unbeaten run for two more years.

In 2021, he clinched his 12th Barcelona title with a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. He didn't play the following two editions, which were notably won by Carlos Alcaraz.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here