Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer feature in list of athletes with best image in Spain, Lionel Messi and LeBron James also find mention

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz were recently featured in a list ranking athletes with the best image in Spain, according to a survey conducted by SPSG Consulting.

At the national level, Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slams to his name, was named the athlete with the best image with a 95.70% approval rating. The 'King of Clay' defeated the likes of Iker Casillas, Andres Iniesta, Fernando Alonso, Pau Gasol and Sergio Ramos as to claim the top spot. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, came in fourth with a 16.65% rating.

In the category of international athletes, Roger Federer was third with 53.10% favorability and Novak Djokovic was seventh with a 16.98% approval rating. However, it was footballer Lionel Messi who topped the list with a 90% approval rating and Cristiano Ronaldo came in second with 62.28% favorability. Basketball players Michael Jordan and LeBron James were placed fourth and sixth with 18.74% and 17.18% ratings respectively.

According to the same survey, the top three Spanish tennis players with the best image are Rafael Nadal (94.20%), Carlos Alcaraz (61.04%), and Carlos Moya (8.47%). At the same time, the top three international tennis players are Roger Federer (80.90%), Novak Djokovic (74.37%), and Pete Sampras (13.85%).

Rafael Nadal to make a comeback at Qatar Open after Australian Open absence

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who missed the 2024 Australian Open due to a hip injury, is set to make a comeback at the Qatar Open next. The ATP 250 tournament will begin on February 19 with the final being played on February 24.

Along with the Spaniard, the tournament entry list also includes defending champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Karen Khachanov, Ugo Humbert, and Lorenzo Musetti.

The 37-year-old has to his name one title in Qatar from 2014, where he defeated Gael Monfils in the final. He also managed to reach the final in 2010 and 2016, losing to Nikolay Davydenko and Novak Djokovic respectively.

For those out of the loop, the 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the 2023 Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. This kept him out for the entirety of the last year, which saw him exit the top 100 for the first time in 20 years.

Nadal returned to tennis after a year-long layoff at the Brisbane International. He managed to reach the quarterfinals, defeating Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the first two rounds. He, however, lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals, where he also sustained the hip injury that took him out of the Australian Open.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins