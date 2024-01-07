Rafael Nadal's academy hosts fan with physical disability for a practice session, youngster expresses gratitude for the opportunity

Rafael Nadal's Academy recently hosted Arthur Delaye, a tennis fan with a physical disability, for a practice session.

The Academy, located in Nadal's home city of Manacor, facilitates tennis talents worldwide. The massive sports complex features 26 tennis courts, including hardcourt and clay, and organizes world-class training facilities for top players, including Casper Ruud, Richard Gasquet, and Jaume Munar.

The Academy's generosity is really what sets them apart, by hosting any athlete with a genuine love for the sport. This became apparent when they arranged a practice session for Delaye at the Academy's clay court.

Taking to social media on Saturday (January 6), Delaye expressed gratitude to the academy for the opportunity.

"Thankyou @rafanadalacademy for giving me this opportunity as player with disability to make it happen," Delaye wrote on his Instagram stories.

Arthur Delaye's Instagram story on Saturday

Delaye also thanked Nadal's uncle, Toni, "the best coach" at the academy, for hosting him.

"Tennis and disability with Toni Nadal. As player with disability what an emotion to meet again the best coach at @rnadalacdemy. Thank you Toni for hosting me with generosity! VAMOS," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Arthur Delaye suffers from cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects one's ability to move. Despite his limitations, the 25-year-old has always been resolute to play tennis and carry forward his love for the sport. Delaye aims to encourage inclusivity in sports through his deeds.

Rafael Nadal trained with Arthur Delaye at the Academy in 2022

The Spaniard in action at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal hit the court with Arthur Delaye at the Academy in February 2022. The Spaniard played tennis and spent some quality time chatting with the youngster.

Delaye stated that the "magical encounter" with the 22-time Grand Slam champion will remain in his memory, as he thanked the Academy for making it happen.

"This February 8, 2022 will remain in my memory. A new magical encounter and a chat with the king @rafaelnadal. A big thankyou to all the teams of @rafanadalacademy for organizing this great moment. A huge emotion as a handicapped tennis player and practicing suitable tennis," he wrote on X.

Delaye, who is closely associated with the sports industry, has also met other top players including Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Stan Wawrinka, and Holger Rune across tour events.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal made his much-awaited comeback on the tour at the 2024 Brisbane International. The 22-time Grand Slam champion secured straight sets wins against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler before falling to Jordan Thompson (7-5, 6-7(6), 3-6) in the quarterfinals.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here